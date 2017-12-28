The Asian Age | News

Blast in Saint Petersburg supermarket, several injured

AFP
Published : Dec 27, 2017, 10:49 pm IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2017, 10:54 pm IST

Police said the blast occurred in a supermarket northeast of the city centre.

 A probe was launched after "an unidentified object" exploded. (Representational image)

MOSCOW: An explosion at a supermarket in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg injured several people Wednesday, officials said.

A probe was launched after "an unidentified object" exploded,  Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told RIA-Novosti. "Four people have been hospitalised."

