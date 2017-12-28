Blast in Saint Petersburg supermarket, several injured

Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 | Last Update : 05:38 AM IST
Police said the blast occurred in a supermarket northeast of the city centre.
MOSCOW: An explosion at a supermarket in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg injured several people Wednesday, officials said.
A probe was launched after "an unidentified object" exploded, Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told RIA-Novosti. "Four people have been hospitalised."
