The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 27, 2018 | Last Update : 07:05 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will give their 100 percent on the field and in the end, there will be only one team that will lift the trophy after the hard battle. (Photo: Twitter / IPL) LIVE| IPL 2018 Final, CSK vs SRH: MS Dhoni wins toss, opts to field first
 
World, Europe

Savita's grieving father thanks Irish voters for overturning abortion ban

PTI
Published : May 27, 2018, 5:35 pm IST
Updated : May 27, 2018, 5:33 pm IST

In referendum held on Friday, results announced on Saturday night, Irish people voted to overturn abortion ban by 66.4 pc to 33.6 pc.

Ireland's Indian-origin Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who campaigned in favour of liberalisation, said it was
 Ireland's Indian-origin Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who campaigned in favour of liberalisation, said it was "a historic day for Ireland," and that a "quiet revolution" had taken place. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

London: The still-grieving father of Savita Halappanavar, the 31-year-old Indian dentist who died of sepsis in 2012 after being denied an abortion during a miscarriage, has welcomed the result of Ireland's landmark referendum to overturn the abortion ban, saying "we have got justice for Savita".

Savita's death was a catalyst for the movement to repeal the eighth amendment, paving the way for new legislation to allow for the termination of pregnancies in the predominantly Catholic country.

The Eighth Amendment that grants an equal right to life to the mother and unborn is now set to be replaced.

Read: Ireland votes to repeal abortion ban by landslide, show exit polls

In the referendum held on Friday and results announced on Saturday night, people in Ireland voted overwhelmingly to overturn the abortion ban by 66.4 per cent to 33.6 per cent. Hundreds of People chanted Savita's name soon after the outcome of the referendum was announced.

Ireland's Indian-origin Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who campaigned in favour of liberalisation, said it was "a historic day for Ireland," and that a "quiet revolution" had taken place. Varadkar told people at Dublin Castle that the result showed the Irish public "trust and respect women to make their own decision and choices."

Also Read: Ireland overturns abortion ban in landslide vote

Reacting to the outcome of the referendum, Andanappa Yalagi, Savita's father said he was "very happy". Yalagi said: "We've got justice for Savita, and what happened to her will not happen to any other family now.

"I have no words to express my gratitude to the people of Ireland at this historic moment," he said. He said Savita's death had devastated the family. "It's still very emotional after five years. I think about her every day," he said.

An independent inquiry into Savita's treatment found there had been an "over-emphasis on the need not to intervene until the foetal heart had stopped", as well as poor patient monitoring and risk assessment. It strongly recommended that the Irish parliament consider changing the law, and "any necessary constitutional change".

Savita's husband, Praveen Halappanavar had said that he and his wife had repeatedly asked for the pregnancy to be terminated after her admission to hospital, but they had been told: “This is a Catholic country".

Meanwhile, the Irish Times reported that the Irish Cabinet will on Tuesday consider a request from the Minister for Health to draft the Heads of a Bill to implement the decision of the people. Health Minister Simon Harris said he expected it be published by the summer recess and passed by the end of the year. There is a strong mandate to implement the decision of the people as soon as possible, the minister added.

Tags: savita halappanavar, abortion law, ireland prime minister
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Amazon Alexa sends recorded private conversation to another user

2

Bizarre: Half human-half chicken embryos created in lab

3

Faizabad village sets example of Hindu-Muslim communal harmony

4

I enjoy acting and people like me, that is why I am a star: Kareena Kapoor Khan

5

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Intel will provide AI

more

Editors' Picks

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars dazzled in their best outfits at an event held by a leading fashion magazine in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Hrithik, Sidharth, others glam it up in their stylish best at event

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VKD, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham