Sunday, Jan 27, 2019 | Last Update : 03:57 PM IST

World, Europe

UK's Prince Philip apologises to woman injured in car crash: Report

PTI
Published : Jan 27, 2019, 2:57 pm IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2019, 2:57 pm IST

Britain's Prince Philip has apologised to a woman who broke her wrist after being involved in a car crash.

Last week, Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, miraculously escaped unhurt in the accident (File Photo)
 Last week, Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, miraculously escaped unhurt in the accident (File Photo)

London: Britain's Prince Philip has apologised to a woman who broke her wrist after being involved in a car crash with his Land Rover, saying that he is "deeply sorry" for the terrifying accident.

Last week, Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, miraculously escaped unhurt in the accident when the Land Rover he was driving flipped onto its side after a collision with another car carrying two women and a baby.

The 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was unharmed but the two women in the Kia hatchback were injured in the accident near the Queen's Sandringham estate on Thursday. The nine-month-old baby who was in the back seat of car was uninjured. The Duke said in a letter to Emma Fairweather, who broke her wrist in the accident, that he was "very sorry" for his part in the accident, and wished "a speedy recovery from a very distressing experience, the Sunday Mirror reported.

"I would like you to know how very sorry I am for my part in the accident... I can only imagine that I failed to see the car coming, and I am very contrite about the consequences," said the letter published by the paper. "I was somewhat shaken after the accident," he continued, "but I was greatly relieved that none of you were seriously injured. As a crowd was beginning to gather, I was advised to return to Sandringham House by a local police officer. I have since learned that you suffered a broken arm. I am deeply sorry about this injury."

Last week Fairweather, a passenger in the Kia, told the newspaper that she felt "ignored and rejected" because she had not received an apology, but told the paper on Sunday that she was "chuffed" that he had finally responded. Fairweather, from King's Lynn, told the Sunday Mirror:

"I thought it was really nice that he signed off as 'Philip' and not the formal title. I was pleasantly surprised because of the personalised nature." The paper reported Buckingham Palace has confirmed the letter is genuine.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who took delivery of a replacement Land Rover after the crash, was later reportedly spoken to by police after being pictured driving without a seat belt two days after the crash. Philip, who formally retired from public life in 2017, has been seen behind the wheels on numerous occasions over the decade.

At present, there is no upper age limit for driving in the UK. However, a person's driving licence expires once he or she reaches the age of 70. If the licence expires and they fail to renew it, then they legally are not allowed to drive. But if they apply for a renewal they may continue.

Tags: prince phillip, queen elizabeth
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Latest From World

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 70th Republic Day. (File Photo)

Singapore President, PM congratulate Indians on Republic Day

Many of them had worked at the club for a dozen or more years. (File Photo)

12 immigrant workers at Trump golf course fired, lawyer says

A multi-billion dollar China-backed rail project in Malaysia has been scrapped, government officials said on Saturday. (File Photo)

Malaysia scraps multi-billion dollar China-backed project

Trump's remarks came on Friday as he defended his plan for a wall along the US-Mexico border. (File Photo)

Trump says he wants people to come to the US legally

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

2

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

3

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

4

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

5

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham