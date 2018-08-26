The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 26, 2018 | Last Update : 05:12 AM IST

World, Europe

It’s BJP vs all Oppn parties in 2019, says Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published : Aug 26, 2018, 5:02 am IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2018, 5:02 am IST

Gandhi said that there is a full-blown crisis in India and its called the job crisis and the Indian government is not accepting it.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI/File)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI/File)

London/New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the next general election will be fought between the BJP and an Opposition alliance that wants to stop institutions in India from being encroached upon.

His comments coincide with the Congress gearing up for the 2019 Lok Sabha election with the formation of three crucial committees to look after coordination, manifesto and publicity in the polls.  

At an interaction with the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (UK) at the London School of Economics, Mr Gandhi highlighted Opposition unity against the ruling BJP.

“We’ve agreed that our first priority is to defeat the BJP and stop this encroachment on the institutional space of India, stop the poison that is being spread, stop the division that is taking place,” he said on Friday.

Standing up for the oppressed is the idea of the Congress and every Indian has this embedded in them, he said.

Mr Gandhi said that there is a full-blown crisis in India and its called the job crisis and the Indian government is not accepting it. It’s simply saying that it does not exist.

While creating three new committees in the Congress ahead of the 2019, Mr Gandhi has maintained the old guard in the core set up of the party.

The nine-member core group committee comprises of A.K. Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P. Chidambaram, Ashok Gehlot, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala and K.C.Veugopal. The publicity and manifesto committees have a mix of old-timers as well as fresh faces.

The 19-member manifesto committee includes veterans like Mr Chidambaram, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Union ministers Salman Khurshid, Shashi Tharoor and Kumari Selja, besides former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma.

The 13-member publicity committee includes Randeep Surjewala, former ministers Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari and Rajeev Shukla.

Tags: rahul gandhi, 2019 lok sabha election, opposition parties

MOST POPULAR

1

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

2

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

3

Priyanka made brown sexy in West; women supposed to dress up for male gaze: Huma

4

September 5: Twitter CEO Dorsey to testify before House panel

5

In video: Shocking moment boy's reflection moves faster than him

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music event held in Moscow on Red Square. (Photos: AP)

Russia gears up for Spasskaya Tower international military music festival

Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: The world celebrates Eid al- Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham