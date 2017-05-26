The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 26, 2017 | Last Update : 10:44 AM IST

World, Europe

Manchester attack: Mobile phone saved woman's life

PTI
Published : May 26, 2017, 9:14 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2017, 9:15 am IST

Bridgett lost a middle finger before the nut went through her phone and her cheek, ending up lodged in her nose.

Bridgett, of Pwllheli, had been using the phone after the Ariana Grande concert when the massive explosion caused a steel nut to hit her. (Photo: Facebook)
 Bridgett, of Pwllheli, had been using the phone after the Ariana Grande concert when the massive explosion caused a steel nut to hit her. (Photo: Facebook)

London: A mobile phone is believed to have saved the life of a British woman, who was badly injured in the Manchester suicide attack when flying shrapnel hit her, media reports said on Friday.

Pictures have emerged showing the damaged mobile phone which is believed to have saved the life of Lisa Bridgett, who was seriously wounded in the incident on Monday.

Bridgett, of Pwllheli, had been using the phone after the Ariana Grande concert when the massive explosion caused a steel nut to hit her.

She lost a middle finger before the nut went through her phone and her cheek, ending up lodged in her nose, the BBC reported.

Her husband Steve said the phone probably diverted and slowed down the nut.

The bomb attack at the Manchester Arena killed 22 people and injured 64 others.

Bridgett, the manager of the Blue Water Marine boatyard in Pwllheli who was at the concert with her daughter and her daughter's friend, was in a "positive mood" and felt "very lucky to be alive", Steve said.

She had surgery on Tuesday and was due to have another operation after suffering multiple injuries, including a fractured ankle and a large wound on her thigh.

"The fact that she was on the phone at the time probably saved her life," Steve said in a Facebook post.

"The nut has hit her phone which has more than likely not only diverted it, but also slowed it down considerably," he said.

Eight men are in custody in the UK following the attack, carried out by Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old Libyan-origin man.

Tags: lisa bridgett, manchester attack, suicide attack, phone
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Missing Shah Rukh Khan fans traced outside Mannat

2

Fake WannaCry apps clogging PlayStore

3

Cannabis extract can help cut seizures in epileptic kids

4

Sachin premiere: Virat shows enthusiasm for joint media session; Anushka blatantly refuses

5

Uttar Pradesh: Muslims to participate in Yoga Day event

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham