

Westminster attacker used crack cocaine, solicited 'hookers'?

Published : Mar 26, 2017, 1:34 pm IST
On March 22, Masood died right after he charged into the Palace of Westminster and stabbed a police officer PC Keith Palmer to death.

Westminster attacker, 52-year-old Khalid Masood. (Photo: AP)
 Westminster attacker, 52-year-old Khalid Masood. (Photo: AP)

London: Born as Adrian Elms, Westminster attacker Khalid Masood enjoyed debauchery and drugs, and was 'not a proper Muslim', his friends claimed.

According to a report in Daily Mail, his friends said that he was a frequent user of various drugs, including crack cocaine and acid.

According to The Sun, his former landlady evicted him after he spent excessively on prostitutes.

She said, "He wasn’t a proper Muslim. He s*****d prostitutes, smoked copious amounts of crack and stuck knives in people’s faces."

A friend claimed, Masood could go through an assortment of drugs 'like a steam train'.

The 52-year-old stoked his drug habit and unruly lifestyle with the benefit that he received. The police have recently reported that they are investing cases that may prove Masood a serial cheat, for claiming hundreds a month on housing benefits and income support.

In the attack that Masood carried out on March 22, he used a rented Hyundai to mow down pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge before running the car into the Carriage Gates of Parliament. Four people, excluding the assailant, were killed in the attack.

