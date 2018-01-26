America First does not mean America alone: Trump at WEF

Trump said, 'We support free trade but it needs to be fair and it needs to be reciprocal.'

US President Donald Trump, addresses a plenary session during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos. (Photo: AP)

Davos: President Donald Trump on Friday offered "America's friendship and partnership" to the world in his debut appearance before the global business elite in Davos, arguing: "America First does not mean America alone."

"The world is experiencing the resurgence of a strong and prosperous America. America is open for business and we are competitive once again," he added in a speech to the World Economic Forum.

Trump told his audience of politicians and leaders of industry, technology and finance that the United States was more attractive than ever to foreign investment under his year-old presidency.

But he warned: "We cannot have free and open trade if some countries exploit the system at the expense of others. We support free trade but it needs to be fair and it needs to be reciprocal. The United States will no longer turn a blind eye to unfair economic practices."

Trump is the first sitting US president to visit the annual summit since Bill Clinton in 2000. He was greeted on arrival on Thursday by hundreds of curious delegates who snapped pictures as he entered the congress centre.

He made an immediate impression: he talked up the dollar, going against the grain of previous remarks made by his treasury secretary at Davos, and threatened to withhold aid to Palestinians unless they pursued peace with Israel.

But a thrust of his visit has been to convince business leaders to step up investment in the United States.