The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 26, 2017 | Last Update : 08:14 AM IST

World, Europe

British MPs seek law to end high heels norms at offices

PTI | ADITI KHANNA
Published : Jan 26, 2017, 7:17 am IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2017, 7:35 am IST

Under UK’s equality law, company dress codes must make equivalent requirements for women and men.

The MPs concluded that a legal framework was required to tackle such “discrimination,” as male workers were not required to submit to it.
 The MPs concluded that a legal framework was required to tackle such “discrimination,” as male workers were not required to submit to it.

London: Women are being told to wear high heels, revealing dresses and dye their hair blonde, despite gender discrimination being illegal in the UK, a parliamentary study released on Wednesday has found, prompting MPs to call for a new law against imposing sexist dress codes at workplaces.

The study — High Heels and Workplace Dress Codes — was commissioned by the House of Commons’ parliamentary committee last year after a petition by London-based receptionist Nicola Thorp, who was sent home from work in December 2015 for not wearing high heels, gained more than 150,000 signatures. The study found that it was not an “isolated” incident and female workers are routinely asked to submit to wear high heels, makeup or revealing outfits.

The MPs concluded that a legal framework was required to tackle such “discrimination,” as male workers were not required to submit to it.

Tags: british mps, dress codes

MOST POPULAR

1

Duty-bound cop in China gets married on railway platform

2

Ghost scares people by crawling out of television

3

Oldest candidate? 95-year-old woman files nomination from Agra

4

Sindhu, Sakshi and Dhoni in line for Padma honours

5

Republic Day: 777 personnel awarded police medals, 100 for gallantry

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham