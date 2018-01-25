The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 25, 2018 | Last Update : 08:49 PM IST

World, Europe

French lawmakers banned from wearing religious symbols in parliament

AFP
Published : Jan 25, 2018, 8:25 pm IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2018, 8:25 pm IST

However, lawmakers will be allowed to deviate from the new dress rules if they can justify their appearance as traditional clothing.

The head of the Protestant Federation of France, Francois Clavairoly, said the change had been made 'in the spirit of obsessive radical secularism.' (Photo: AP)
 The head of the Protestant Federation of France, Francois Clavairoly, said the change had been made 'in the spirit of obsessive radical secularism.' (Photo: AP)

Paris: France's parliament has banned lawmakers from wearing any religious symbols under a new "neutral" dress code, an extension of the country's strict secular rules that is seen as going too far by some critics.

Under the change approved late Wednesday, members of the National Assembly must avoid "the wearing of conspicuous religious symbols, uniforms, logos or commercial messages or political slogans." 

The regulation was brought in following an outcry over an MP wearing a football shirt in the parliament, but the inclusion of religious symbols in the new rules quickly became a talking point and a focus of attention.

Until now, lawmakers were instructed to simply "respect the institution", which generally meant women wearing smart clothes and men sporting a suit and tie, though this latter requirement was relaxed in 2017.

Some 20th-century lawmakers included priests in religious garb, such as Henri Groues, better known as Abbe Pierre, and several Christian faith leaders were critical of the new restrictions on Wednesday.

The head of the Protestant Federation of France, Francois Clavairoly, said the change had been made "in the spirit of obsessive radical secularism."

The speaker of the parliament, Francois de Rugy, defended the changes, saying they were in line with a 2004 law that banned schoolchildren and teachers from wearing conspicuous religious symbols.

That was seen by critics as penalising Muslims in particular by banning headscarves and veils, but Jewish kippas were also covered by the regulations.

"We're adopting a framework and limits... to avoid any sort of provocation," de Rugy said.

Schoolchildren, teachers -- and now lawmakers -- are allowed to wear small Christian crosses around their necks, while Jews are permitted to wear a Star of David and Muslims can carry a Hamsa amulet.

The laws and rules are intended to underline France's commitment to the principle of secularism -- the separation of church and state -- which was enshrined in a flagship 1905 law.

Some politicians support extending the ban on religious symbols to universities and even to the workplace, while some see secularism as camouflage for an Islamophobic campaign against the veil.

Lawmakers will be allowed to deviate from the new dress rules if they can justify their appearance as traditional clothing, however.

Moetai Brotherson, an MP from the French Pacific island of Tahiti, will be authorised to continue wearing his lavalava, a traditional Polynesian skirt.

Far-left MP and documentary maker Francois Ruffin sparked the dress code by wearing the green-and-black shirt of amateur football club Olympique Eaucourt in parliament last year during a debate about taxing soccer transfers.

Tags: france parliament, abbe pierre, francois clavairoly, francois de rugy
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian Open 2018: Federer wishes Nadal a speedy recovery

2

Watch: When Pujara left Kohli and co in splits

3

Galaxy S9, S9+ MWC launch confirmed, will be camera-focused

4

Google Doodle marks Virginia Woolf's birthday

5

iPhone software update spotlights Apple secrecy on battery health

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Exhibition by Asit Kumar Patnaik’s recent paintings promises to showcase men and women trying to figure each other out. The exhibition that will be on from January 30 to February 5 will stay open all days from 11am to 7pm

Radiant Expressions at Jehangir Art Gallery is a study in gender interactions

Born and raised in Nainital, Uttarakhand, Sujan Biswas's work imbibes and embraces worship of the environment. The exhibition will be held from January 23 to 29 at Jehangir Art Gallery, 161-B, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001. Daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Lines in Nature sees artist personifying his muse - trees and human beings

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham