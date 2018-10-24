The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 24, 2018 | Last Update : 04:59 PM IST

World, Europe

Body parts of murdered journalist found in Saudi official's home: report

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 24, 2018, 3:08 pm IST
Updated : Oct 24, 2018, 3:08 pm IST

Reports say Khashoggi, the 59-year-old Washington Post contributor’s body had been 'cut up' and his face 'disfigured'. 

Jamal Khashoggi – a fierce critic of Saudi’s human rights violations and of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s policies – disappeared after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to complete the required paperwork for his marriage.  (Photo: AFP | File)
 Jamal Khashoggi – a fierce critic of Saudi’s human rights violations and of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s policies – disappeared after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to complete the required paperwork for his marriage.  (Photo: AFP | File)

London: The body parts of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi have been found at the Saudi consul general’s home in Istanbul, according to reports.

According to Sky News, Khashoggi, the 59-year-old Washington Post contributor’s body had been “cut up” and his face“disfigured”, with the remains found in the garden of the consul general's home.

In an interview, Dogu Perincek, leader of Turkey’s Rodina party claimed that the journalist’s body parts were discovered in a well in the garden at the general’s home, Haberler reported. 

This development came shortly after the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave a public speech and accused Saudi Arabia of plotting journalist’s murder. Erdogan also said the murder was planned in advance, can be no cover-up and asked for the extradition of 18 suspects. 

Earlier, the Turkish government said they had recordings confirming that Khashoggi was tortured, killed and dismembered. 

Jamal Khashoggi – a fierce critic of Saudi’s human rights violations and of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s policies – disappeared after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to complete the required paperwork for his marriage. 

Tags: saudi journalist killed, jamal khashoggi killed, jamal khashoggi, recep tayyip erdogan, mohammed bin salman
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhones see 400% increase in cryptomining malware

2

PM Modi to be conferred with Seoul Peace Prize 2018

3

Google News bug hogging mobile data

4

Shraddha Kapoor wishes 'Saaho' co-star Prabhas on his birthday, see photo

5

China launches world's longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong, mainland

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

The race is the highlight of the annual week-long buffalo festival held in the coastal town of Chonburi which is now into its 147th year (Photo: AFP)

Buffaloes battle it out on dirt tracks in Thailand's annual racing festival

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

The Navratri festival of nine nights began on October 10 and culminates with the celebration of 'Dussehra'.(Photo: PTI)

India celebrates Navratri

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham