World, Europe

Global covid19 death toll surges past 1,90,000

AFP
Published : Apr 24, 2020, 3:34 pm IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2020, 3:34 pm IST

The country with the most deaths is the United States with 49,963, followed by Italy with 25,549, Spain with 22,157

Doctors provide care to a patient in a hotel converted into a makeshift hospital for patients infected with coronavirus, in Chelles, near Paris. AFP Photo
 Doctors provide care to a patient in a hotel converted into a makeshift hospital for patients infected with coronavirus, in Chelles, near Paris. AFP Photo

Paris: The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic crossed 190,000 on Friday, with nearly two-thirds of the fatalities in Europe, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources at 0740 GMT.

A total of 190,089 people have died and 2,698,733 been infected since the virus emerged in China in December. The hardest hit continent is Europe, with 116,221 deaths and 1,296,248 cases.

The country with the most deaths is the United States with 49,963, followed by Italy with 25,549, Spain with 22,157, France with 21,856 and Britain 18,738.

