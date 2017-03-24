The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 24, 2017 | Last Update : 10:34 AM IST

World, Europe

UK Parliament assailant Khalid Masood: 'A nice guy' turned extremist

AFP
Published : Mar 24, 2017, 8:45 am IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2017, 8:46 am IST

Prime Minister Theresa May said he was once investigated by the intelligence service MI5 "in relation to concerns about violent extremism".

Emergency services transport an injured person to an ambulance, close to the Houses of Parliament in London (Photo: AP)
 Emergency services transport an injured person to an ambulance, close to the Houses of Parliament in London (Photo: AP)

London: The man who mowed down pedestrians and stabbed a policeman in Wednesday's deadly assault outside Britain's parliament has been identified by police as 52-year-old former convict Khalid Masood.

Known by "a number of aliases", London's Metropolitan Police said he had been convicted for a string of offences but none of them terror-related.

Born on Christmas Day 1964 in Kent in southeast England, Masood had been living in the West Midlands where armed police have staged several raids since the attack, storming properties in the city of Birmingham.

The police confirmed he was a British citizen. He was brought up by a single parent in the town of Rye, on the southern English coast, according to The Times.

Over the course of two decades, Masood chalked up a range of convictions for assault, grievous bodily harm, possession of offensive weapons and public order offences, police said, with the incidents taking place between 1983 and 2003.

Prime Minister Theresa May said he was once investigated by the intelligence service MI5 "in relation to concerns about violent extremism".

But Masood had never been convicted of terrorism offences and "was not the subject of any investigations," the police said, noting there was "no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack".

At 52, his age has been highlighted by commentators as unusual, with most Islamist extremists behind similar attacks far younger.

Although the police believe Masood acted alone, the Islamic State group claimed he was one of its "soldiers" acting on a call to target countries fighting the jihadists in Iraq and Syria.

Masood rented the car used in the attack from the Solihull branch of Enterprise, on the outskirts of Birmingham, the company confirmed in a statement. According to the BBC, he told the car rental company that he was a teacher.

A spokeswoman for Britain's education ministry told AFP Masood was not a qualified teacher and had therefore not taught in any state schools.

The Sun tabloid said Masood stayed in a hotel on the outskirts of Brighton, a seaside city south of London, on the night before the attack.

London's Metropolitan Police would not confirm the newspaper's report that investigators went to the hotel following the attack after finding a receipt in the hire car.

British media described Masood as a Muslim convert, with one source telling Sky News he was a "very religious, well spoken man".

"You couldn't go to his home in Birmingham on Friday because he would be at prayer," said the source, who Sky said met Masood in a professional capacity.

"He was a nice guy. I used to see him outside doing his garden," Iwona Romek, a former neighbour of his told the Birmingham Mail.

"He had a wife, a young Asian woman and a small child who went to school," she said. Other media have reported that he was a married father-of-three.

Romek said the family had abruptly moved out of their house in Winson Green, a neighbourhood in western Birmingham, around Christmas without saying goodbye.

Romek said she could not imagine him carrying out an attack, adding: "Now I'm scared that someone like that was living close to me".

More recently Masood may have been living in a flat next to a Persian restaurant and a pizza parlour in the upmarket Edgbaston neighbourhood, according to reports.

One neighbour at that address told The Telegraph newspaper they were fearful after the day's events: "It's left me so scared and I don't know what to tell the children. He seemed like a normal calm and kind family man, always with a smile on his face."

Following an armed raid on the property overnight, a man working in a shop nearby told the Press Association simply: "The man from London lived here".

Tags: khalid masood, uk terror attack
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

BJP flag hoisted in school to celebrate UP win

2

Viral footage of bull thrusting horn in matador's butt

3

Women get blended orgasms through these sex positions

4

WhatsApp rolls back ‘text-only status’ on all mobile OS

5

Apple announces price, release date of Red iPhone 7 models

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham