Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 | Last Update : 05:44 PM IST

World, Europe

No one ‘except us’ believed Trump would win: Vladimir Putin

AFP
Published : Dec 23, 2016, 5:04 pm IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2016, 5:04 pm IST

Russia and Putin has been accused by Washington of meddling in the US elections but the Kremlin leader broadly dismissed this.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: AP)
 Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: AP)

Moscow: Russia's President Vladimir Putin said Friday that US President-elect Donald Trump accurately read the popular mood in the United States to win the election, although "nobody except us" believed in his success.

The US president-elect "precisely felt the mood of the society and worked in that precise paradigm, he went to the end, though nobody believed that he would win except us," Putin said while answering a state media journalist at his annual press conference.

Asked what he thought about support among some Americans for him, Putin said, "I don't put it down to me, the fact that a large part of Republican voters support the Russian president."

"It means that a large part of the American people have the same idea of how the world should be, of our common dangers and problems," he said.

"It's good that there are people that sympathise with us in our concept of traditional values," he said, and it may be a good starting point in "building relations" between the United States and Russia.

Russia and Putin has been accused by Washington of meddling in the US elections but the Kremlin leader broadly dismissed this as attempts by the election losers to save face by blaming outside factors.

Putin suggested that the hackers behind the massive breach of Democratic Party emails did a public service by exposing "true information" which is more important than the nature of the hack.

"The most important thing is the gist of the information that hackers provided to the public," he said.

"What is the best evidence that the hackers unveiled true information?" he said. "That after the hackers showed how public opinion is manipulated inside the Democratic Party... the chief of the Democratic National Committee (Debbie Wasserman Schultz) quit."

"That means she admitted that the hackers showed the truth," he said, but "instead of apologising... they started to shout about who initiated the hack attacks."

"Does that really matter?" Putin asked.

The US Democratic party have lost not just the presidential election, but also in the Senate and Congress, Putin said. "Was that also our doing?"

"They are losing on all fronts and are looking for the guilty party on the side," he said. "That's beneath their dignity. You have to lose with dignity."

Tags: vladimir putin, donald trump, us elections

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka and Bhansali to work together again?

2

Internet nail-varnish dare nets sick Dutch 6-year-old a million

3

Golf's Tiger Woods hits the links with Donald Trump

4

Designer build's India's first bamboo bicycle

5

Doctors help man beat universally lethal disease

more

Editors' Picks

Karun Nair recently scored an unbeaten triple hundred in the fifth Test against England in Chennai. (Photo: AP)

Karun Nair undergoes scans after lower abdominal pain

A four-year-old girl, who went missing on December 15, was found dead near her village in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum on Thursday. (Representational image)

Jharkhand: 4-year-old raped, murdered; villagers allege witchcraft

Although Shehzad is considered to be one of the most talented batsmen in the country, he has been dropped by the Pakistan selectors due to indiscipline. (Photo: AFP)

Ahmed Shehzad draws flak for Virat Kohli comparison

Rishi Kapoor was seen in 'Kapoor & Sons' earlier this year.

Rishi rips Twitterati apart for mocking Saifeena's baby's name

The parent's of Theo Ormondi donated his lungs to a five-month-old girl and a young adult after their son died due to a sudden illness. (Photo: AFP)

41-day-old UK baby becomes youngest lung donor

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Bollywood celebrities were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Zareen, Gautam step out for dinner

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Jacqueline, Kriti, Dharmendra, other stars get spotted in the city

Numerous celebrities came out at the premiere of 'Wajah Tum Ho' on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come out for Wajah Tum Ho premiere

Urvashi Rautela and Zareen Khan performed at Jaipur Sangeet by Weddings Fantastique. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Urvashi, Zareen sizzle with their dance moves at Jaipur event

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham