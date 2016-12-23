Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 | Last Update : 05:46 PM IST

World, Europe

Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan: reports

REUTERS
Published : Dec 23, 2016, 3:26 pm IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2016, 5:10 pm IST

Various sources confirmed that the dead man was Anis Amri, the suspect in the Berlin truck attack on Monday that killed 12 people.

Amri was caught on camera by police on a regular stake-out at a mosque in Berlin's Moabit district early on Tuesday a few hours after the attack. (Photo: AFP)
 Amri was caught on camera by police on a regular stake-out at a mosque in Berlin's Moabit district early on Tuesday a few hours after the attack. (Photo: AFP)

Milan: A man believed to be the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack was killed in a shoot-out in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan on Friday, a security source told Reuters.

Italy's interior minister was to hold a news conference at 10.45 am (0445 ET) the ministry said.

A short video posted on the website of Italian magazine Panorama suggested the shooting happened before dawn, with police gathered around a cordoned-off area in the dark.The report was one of several conflicting accounts on the whereabouts of the 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri.

A man matching his description was seen in Aalborg in northern Denmark, the Danish police tweeted on Friday, saying people should keep away from the area as it had an ongoing operation there.

Amri was also was caught on camera by police on a regular stake-out at a mosque in Berlin's Moabit district early on Tuesday a few hours after the attack, Germany's rbb public broadcaster reported. Amri was not a suspect at that time, and on Thursday morning, when police raided the mosque, they could not find him, rbb said.

German investigators had said they believed Amri was still lying low in Berlin because he is probably wounded and would not want to attract attention, Der Tagesspiegel, reported citing security sources.

In the early hours of Friday morning, special forces arrested two men suspected of planning an attack on a shopping mall in the city of OberhausenIn in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, police said in a statement.

The men, two brothers from Kosovo, aged 28 and 31, were arrested in the city of Duisburg on information from security sources, they said.A police spokesman said there was no connection between the Duisburg arrests and the Amri case, which has been claimed by Islamic State.

Amri had been identified by security agencies as a potential threat and had his application for asylum rejected, but authorities had not managed to deport him because of missing identity documents.

Tags: isis, berlin market attack, islamic state, germany attack, berlin terror attack

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka and Bhansali to work together again?

2

Internet nail-varnish dare nets sick Dutch 6-year-old a million

3

Golf's Tiger Woods hits the links with Donald Trump

4

Designer build's India's first bamboo bicycle

5

Doctors help man beat universally lethal disease

more

Editors' Picks

Karun Nair recently scored an unbeaten triple hundred in the fifth Test against England in Chennai. (Photo: AP)

Karun Nair undergoes scans after lower abdominal pain

A four-year-old girl, who went missing on December 15, was found dead near her village in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum on Thursday. (Representational image)

Jharkhand: 4-year-old raped, murdered; villagers allege witchcraft

Although Shehzad is considered to be one of the most talented batsmen in the country, he has been dropped by the Pakistan selectors due to indiscipline. (Photo: AFP)

Ahmed Shehzad draws flak for Virat Kohli comparison

Rishi Kapoor was seen in 'Kapoor & Sons' earlier this year.

Rishi rips Twitterati apart for mocking Saifeena's baby's name

The parent's of Theo Ormondi donated his lungs to a five-month-old girl and a young adult after their son died due to a sudden illness. (Photo: AFP)

41-day-old UK baby becomes youngest lung donor

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Bollywood celebrities were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Zareen, Gautam step out for dinner

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Jacqueline, Kriti, Dharmendra, other stars get spotted in the city

Numerous celebrities came out at the premiere of 'Wajah Tum Ho' on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come out for Wajah Tum Ho premiere

Urvashi Rautela and Zareen Khan performed at Jaipur Sangeet by Weddings Fantastique. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Urvashi, Zareen sizzle with their dance moves at Jaipur event

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham