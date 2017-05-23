The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

World, Europe

UK police say 23-year-old man arrested over Manchester terror attack

AP / AFP
Published : May 23, 2017, 4:54 pm IST
Updated : May 23, 2017, 5:03 pm IST

Police also said officials arrested a man at the Arndale shopping center in central Manchester.

Emergency services work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Emergency services work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Manchester: British police said on Tuesday they had arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a terror attack at a pop concert in Manchester which killed 22 people and injured dozens more.

Police said the man was arrested in south Manchester Tuesday, a day after the explosion killed 22 people and injured 59, many of them teenagers. They did not provide details.

Police also said officials arrested a man at the Arndale shopping center in central Manchester — but that the arrest is not believed to be connected to Monday night’s attack.

"With regards to the ongoing investigation into last night's horrific attack at the Manchester Arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester," police said in a statement.

Tags: british police, manchester terror attack, arndale shopping center
Location: United Kingdom, England, Manchester

