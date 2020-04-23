Thursday, Apr 23, 2020 | Last Update : 02:48 PM IST

30th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

21,456

Recovered

4,382

Deaths

682
Maharashtra5649789269 Gujarat2407179103 Delhi224872448 Rajasthan193534427 Tamil Nadu162966218 Madhya Pradesh158715280 Uttar Pradesh144917321 Telangana94319424 Andhra Pradesh81312024 West Bengal4567915 Kerala4373082 Karnataka42713117 Jammu and Kashmir407925 Punjab2785316 Haryana2641583 Bihar143422 Odisha83321 Jharkhand4983 Uttarakhand46230 Himachal Pradesh39162 Chhatisgarh36280 Assam35191 Chandigarh27140 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura210 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
World, Europe

Indians among worst hit minority groups by Covid19 in UK

PTI
Published : Apr 23, 2020, 2:39 pm IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2020, 2:39 pm IST

Figures released by National Health Service show that of 13,918 patients those identifying with Indian ethnicity made up 3 per cent

Indians among worst affected minority groups in England. (AFP Photo)
  Indians among worst affected minority groups in England. (AFP Photo)

London: People of Indian origin in the UK have emerged as the among the worst affected minority group from the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official data on COVID-19 deaths in hospitals across England.

Figures released this week by the National Health Service (NHS) England show that of the 13,918 patients who died in hospitals till April 17 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, 16.2 per cent were of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) background and those identifying with Indian ethnicity made up 3 per cent of that.

This was followed by Caribbeans as the second-largest ethnic group affected in the COVID-19 death toll at 2.9 per cent, followed by Pakistanis at 2.1 per cent.

The data, only a limited snapshot of the UK-wide COVID-19 tests, follows the British government's announcement of a review into the coronavirus death toll disparity among the BAME population.

"We have seen, both across the population as a whole but in those who work in the NHS, a much higher proportion who've died from minority backgrounds and that really worries me," said UK health secretary Matt Hancock while launching the review last week.

The proportion of deaths among BAME groups is much higher compared to their roughly 13 per cent make-up of the total population.

A further breakdown shows COVID-19 deaths among those identifying with white ethnicity at 73.6 per cent and mixed ethnicity at 0.7 per cent.

"The government must take every necessary step to address this devastating disparity and protect all sectors of the population equally and now," said Dr Chaand Nagpaul, Council Chair of the British Medical Association (BMA), the doctors' union lobbying for the review.

"It also means taking vital steps now to protect our BAME communities until we can develop a detailed understanding of the threats they face. This could include that those at greatest risk, including older and retired doctors, are not working in potentially infectious settings," he said.

The UK's death toll due to the coronavirus is the fourth highest in Europe, behind Italy, Spain and France, all of whom have reported over 20,000 deaths.

Tags: indian origin, coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus (covid-19), britain's national health service, coronavirus death toll, indians in uk, indian ethnicity
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Latest From World

A group of 11 Iranian naval vessels made

Iran satellite launch escalates tension with US

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo)

Succession worries for North Korea amid Kim’s health rumours

UN chief Antonio Guterres (AP file photo)

Covid-19 pandemic turning into a human rights crisis : UN chief

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo)

Donald Trump signs immigration order curbing green cards

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham