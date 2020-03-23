Covid19 death toll climbs to 15,000 worldwide

Italy is the hardest-hit country with 5,476 deaths, followed by China

Workers wearing protective clothes disinfect one of the entrances at the Community Health Centre in Kranj, Slovenia. AFP Photo

Paris: Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic have topped 15,000 across the globe, according to an AFP tally compiled at 1100 GMT on Monday from official figures.

A total of 15,189 deaths have been recorded, the majority in Europe with 9,197 fatalities.

Italy is the hardest-hit country with 5,476 deaths, followed by China where the virus first emerged last year with 3,270, and Spain with 2,182.

With a total of 1,395 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours out of 172,238 officially declared cases, Europe is now the continent where the virus is spreading the most rapidly.