Covid19 death toll climbs to 15,000 worldwide

AFP
Published : Mar 23, 2020, 5:19 pm IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2020, 5:19 pm IST

Italy is the hardest-hit country with 5,476 deaths, followed by China

Workers wearing protective clothes disinfect one of the entrances at the Community Health Centre in Kranj, Slovenia. AFP Photo
 Workers wearing protective clothes disinfect one of the entrances at the Community Health Centre in Kranj, Slovenia. AFP Photo

Paris: Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic have topped 15,000 across the globe, according to an AFP tally compiled at 1100 GMT on Monday from official figures.

A total of 15,189 deaths have been recorded, the majority in Europe with 9,197 fatalities.

Italy is the hardest-hit country with 5,476 deaths, followed by China where the virus first emerged last year with 3,270, and Spain with 2,182.

With a total of 1,395 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours out of 172,238 officially declared cases, Europe is now the continent where the virus is spreading the most rapidly.

