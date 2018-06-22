The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 22, 2018 | Last Update : 01:22 PM IST

World, Europe

Man arrested for causing bomb scare at London's Charing Cross station

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jun 22, 2018, 12:37 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2018, 1:18 pm IST

There is disruption to services, with no trains, reduced underground services, passengers are asked to check before travelling.

The BTP are working to reopen the station as soon as possible. (Photo: AFP)
 The BTP are working to reopen the station as soon as possible. (Photo: AFP)

London: British police said on Friday London’s Charing Cross rail terminal had been evacuated during rush hours after reports of man, who climbed on the rail tracks claiming to have a bomb.

Armed police had been called to deal with the man on the tracks, the BBC reported.

“The station has been evacuated as a precaution and no services are currently stopping at the station,” British Transport Police (BTP) said on Twitter.

Witnesses described several police vehicles descending upon Charing Cross station, through which both overground and underground trains run, where passengers were told to "move away" as the station was evacuated, the Telegraph reported.

The BTP arrested the man, but there is still a heavy policy presence at the scene, the report said.  

Scotland Yard said they were called to assist the British Transport Police at Charing Cross train station following a report of a man "acting suspiciously".

There is disruption to services, with no trains and reduced underground services, and passengers are asked to check before travelling.

The BTP are working to reopen the station as soon as possible. They also thanked the passengers and rail staff for their patience and understanding during the incident in a tweet.

Tags: train bomb scare, london, scotland yard
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple Watch Series 3 LTE review: Caution! You could get healthier

2

International Yoga Day: Kangana Ranaut twists her body like a pro in these videos

3

International Yoga Day: How the Apple iPhone and Watch can help you keep fit

4

In video: Tamil Nadu’s Anukreethy Vas crowned Femina Miss India 2018

5

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMLife

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham