The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 22, 2017 | Last Update : 08:40 PM IST

World, Europe

Overseas voters kick off crucial French presidential election

REUTERS
Published : Apr 22, 2017, 7:25 pm IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2017, 7:27 pm IST

France will be voting under tight security with over 50,000 police and other security branches fully mobilized for special election duty.

There are 11 candidates running, of which four make up the list of front runners they are: Hard-leftist, Jean-Luc Melenchon, far-right leader Marine Le Pen, conservative candidate Francois Fillon and independent centrist Emmanuel Macron. (Photo: File)
 There are 11 candidates running, of which four make up the list of front runners they are: Hard-leftist, Jean-Luc Melenchon, far-right leader Marine Le Pen, conservative candidate Francois Fillon and independent centrist Emmanuel Macron. (Photo: File)

Paris: French overseas territories and residents in some US states such as Hawaii began voting on Saturday in the French presidential election, a day ahead of a main first-round vote that could change the global political landscape.

Of 47 million registered French voters, there are fewer than a million resident in far-flung places like French Polynesia in the South Pacific and Guadeloupe, French Guiana and Martinique in the Caribbean. They vote early so as not to be influenced by the mainland results due on Sunday evening at around 1800 GMT.

The first round will send two of 11 candidates into a run-off vote in two weeks time to pick a new president for France, a core member of the European Union and the NATO alliance, a permanent member of the United Nations Security council, and the world's fifth largest economy.

With two anti-globalisation candidates whose policies could break up the European Union among the four frontrunners, the vote is of major significance to the international political status quo and to investment markets.

Coming after the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States and after the 'Brexit' decision of British voters to quit the EU, few experts dare rule out a shock, and all of the likely outcomes will usher in a period of political uncertainty in France.

Polls make centrist and pro-European Emmanuel Macron the favorite, but he has no established party of his own and is a relatively unknown political quantity.

His three close rivals, according to voting surveys, are the anti-EU, anti-immigration National Front leader Marine Le Pen, who would dump the euro currency and return to national ones, far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who wants France to rip up international trade treaties and quit NATO, and the conservative Francois Fillon, whose reputation has been sullied by a nepotism scandal.

"The election of either Le Pen or Melenchon would put Paris on a fast-track collision course with (EU officials in) Brussels)," said James Shields, professor of French politics at Aston University in Britain.

"The election of Marine Le Pen would make Brexit look trivial by comparison."

Although Le Pen is in second place behind Macron in the first round, she is seen by pollsters as unlikely to win in the second. Melenchon, by contrast, can win the presidency according to some scenarios.

Polls in the dying days of the campaign put all the candidates roughly on between a fifth and a quarter of the vote, with around five percentage points or less separating them - threatening the margin of error for polling companies.

High levels of abstention and indecision are also a key factor.

Voters in the tiny French island of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, south of Canada's Newfoundland in the north Atlantic, were first to start voting on Saturday morning.

Results from ballots cast in the territories will, however, remain sealed until Sunday evening after polls have closed in mainland France.

France will be voting under tight security with over 50,000 police and other security branches fully mobilized for special election duty.

Security was thrust to the fore of the already acrimonious campaign after a policeman was killed by a suspected Islamist militant in Paris on Thursday.

Le Parisien newspaper said French government security authority the DCSP had circulated a note saying the threat during the elections of a militant attack like the ones that have killed more than 230 people in the past two years in France was a "constant and pregnant" one.

Legislative elections are due to follow in June.

Tags: french presidential elections, nato, marine le pen, french overseas territories
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris

MOST POPULAR

1

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni stars as RPS beat SRH by 6 wickets

2

Priyanka Chopra is back in the city and fans are going bonkers!

3

Free hacking tools are turning kids into cyber criminals

4

Cassini's dance on Saturn's rings before it aims for the planet

5

Railway station where PM sold tea in childhood gets 8 cr, to be revamped

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham