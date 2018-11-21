The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 21, 2018 | Last Update : 10:40 AM IST

World, Europe

Indian-origin UK cop fired after homeless man kicked out of station dies

PTI
Published : Nov 21, 2018, 9:15 am IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2018, 9:15 am IST

The 63-year-old man died of hypothermia after he was made to leave the police station for smoking inside.

Once the internal Metropolitan Police reviews are completed, an inquest into the death of Malagardis is expected to take place. (Photo: Twitter | @metpoliceuk)
 Once the internal Metropolitan Police reviews are completed, an inquest into the death of Malagardis is expected to take place. (Photo: Twitter | @metpoliceuk)

London: An Indian-origin Scotland Yard police constable (PC) has been dismissed from her job without notice for failing to exercise reasonable care in her treatment and monitoring of a homeless man after ejecting him from a police station in west London.

PC Bhupinder Kalsi was fired following a Metropolitan Police Unsatisfactory Police Performance meeting on Monday, which found that her performance was grossly incompetent and she was guilty of unsatisfactory performance.

Pericles Malagardis, a Greek national who was sleeping at Heathrow Airport, had gone to Uxbridge police station to collect his dog on a cold day in March 2016. The 63-year-old died of hypothermia after he was made to leave the police station for smoking inside the station.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the independent police watchdog, had referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider charges of gross negligence manslaughter.

"We found there was not enough evidence to prosecute for any offences and took no further action," the CPS said.

However, an internal disciplinary panel found that Kalsi "did not provide information requested by the London Ambulance Service regarding actions taken to support Malagardis, and failed to follow instruction and training when dealing with unresponsive casualties", after he was found unconscious on the pavement.

The panel also concluded that Kalsi was viewing a DVD whilst on duty, following Malagardis' ejection from the front office area of the police station.

Another police station staff member is facing a separate disciplinary hearing over the same incident.

Once the internal Metropolitan Police reviews are completed, an inquest into the death of Malagardis is expected to take place.

Tags: indian origin, indians abroad, scotland yard police, bhupinder kalsi
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wants Karan Johar to direct his biopic

2

IFFI 2018: Bollywood star power meets global cinema

3

Sara thinks Kareena would have ‘nervous breakdown’ if she called her ‘choti maa’

4

Zero: Aanand L Rai shares heartfelt message for SRK, Anushka and Katrina

5

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks on leading stress-free life to migrant workers in UAE

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

An awards ceremony was held last night and many celebs had glamour written all over them as they slayed in their wear.

SRK, Akshay and students Sidharth, Varun, Alia slay at an awards

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married at Lake Como in Italy earlier this week, have finally returned in Mumbai. Thousands of fans flooded the airport exit to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds. Check out the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Newlyweds Deepika, Ranveer are back in the bay post Italy wedding

Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her 7th birthday and it was a very private, close-knit party which only involved her family i.e. the Bachchans.

Aaradhya celebrates her close-knit birthday with Big B, mom-dad

In another eventful day, couples like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya and Harshvardhan Rane-Kim Sharma were spotted coming out together for professional purposes.

Work hard, party harder: Big B, Jaya unveil book, Kim, Rane make it official

It was time to exercise and get going and proof of that are B-Town celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Varun Dhawan who were out to take the sun!

Emraan goes high voltage for Cheat India; Kareena, Varun slay in gym wear

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham