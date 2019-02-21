Munich shootout: 2 dead; police says no sign of terrorist background

Spokesman Sven Mueller said the two dead people were both men and one of them had fired the shots.

Police tweeted that the situation was under control and there is no danger for people who are not involved. (Representation Image/ File)

Berlin: There are no indications that a shooting in the southern German city of Munich which left two people dead had a terrorist background, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

Earlier the police tweeted, "We have the situation ... under control. There is currently no danger for people who are not involved."