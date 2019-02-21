Thursday, Feb 21, 2019 | Last Update : 04:09 PM IST

Munich shootout: 2 dead; police says no sign of terrorist background

REUTERS
Published : Feb 21, 2019, 4:02 pm IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2019, 4:09 pm IST

Spokesman Sven Mueller said the two dead people were both men and one of them had fired the shots.

Police tweeted that the situation was under control and there is no danger for people who are not involved. (Representation Image/ File)
Berlin: There are no indications that a shooting in the southern German city of Munich which left two people dead had a terrorist background, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

Spokesman Sven Mueller said the two dead people were both men and one of them had fired the shots. There are no indications that anyone else was hurt, Mueller added.

Earlier the police tweeted, "We have the situation ... under control. There is currently no danger for people who are not involved."

