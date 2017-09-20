The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 20, 2017 | Last Update : 08:07 PM IST

World, Europe

Pak using 'Jihad' for its foreign policy goals in J&K: UN experts

ANI
Published : Sep 20, 2017, 7:52 pm IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2017, 7:52 pm IST

Prof. Boris Wilke, a senior researcher and political scientist claimed that 'terrorism is a strategy and not a creed.'

A panel of experts at the United Nations has said that Pakistan has resorted to using 'Jihad' and terror organisations to further its foreign policy goals in places like Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)
 A panel of experts at the United Nations has said that Pakistan has resorted to using 'Jihad' and terror organisations to further its foreign policy goals in places like Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

Geneva (Switzerland): A panel of experts at the United Nations has said that Pakistan has resorted to using 'Jihad' and terror organisations to further its foreign policy goals in places like Jammu and Kashmir.

"In the case of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, which is barely able to sustain itself, has always raised the stakes by embarking on 'Jihad' as a foreign policy in order to manoeuvre and force a favourable outcome and keeps exercising this as a state policy to this very day," Burzine Waghmar, of the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies, SOAS South Asia Institute and Centre for the Study of Pakistan, said.

Waghmar argued that the Composite Dialogue Process, thanks to Mumbai 26/11, is pretty much composite for which Kashmiris have much to be embittered about and should blame Pakistan for in this case.

"India's men in uniform face intense scrutiny in Kashmir; the Pakistani Army enjoys a far freer hand decimating whole villages across the North West Frontier Province (NWFP) and Balochistan. The Hurriyat Conference and especially its hard-line leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, should pause to reflect and commiserate with those distraught Baloch relatives who discover mutilated corpses by roadsides stuffed with faeces in their mouth as part of the Pakistani's deep state's pick up and dump routine," Waghmar stressed predominantly on the Jammu and Kashmir issue, during his speech at the event organised by the European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS), a policy research institution based in Amsterdam, held a side-event on "Terrorism in South Asia" during the 36th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Waghmar continued by saying that the "stunning silence of Pakistanis particularly, or Muslims generally that matter, vindicates the sordid truism that they are selectively animated by outrages visited upon Muslims."

While defining terrorism, Prof. Boris Wilke, a senior researcher and political scientist claimed that "terrorism is a strategy and not a creed."

Prof. Wilke explained how in South Asia promoting sectarianism and outsourcing military power as strategy has led to the growth of religious extremism, which has eventually resulted in proxy wars which are a threat to global peace.

Wilke added that "Jammu and Kashmir is an example in this regard."

He further stated that Pakistan's friendship with China is based on Realpolitik and not Moralpolitik. He ended his speech by emphasising that developing localised and regionalised peace-justice equilibria between South Asian countries has become a necessity for global peace. 

Tags: united nations, jihad, terror organisations, terrorism
Location: Switzerland, Geneve, Geneve

MOST POPULAR

1

AP CM releases 'People First' mobile app for grievance redressal

2

Is world ending for real on Sept 23? Maybe science has another answer

3

Owner shocked to find pet parrot responsible for ordering mystery package online

4

We need to come together to build a brave world: Priyanka gives address at UN, presents award

5

Owner buries dead cat, similar looking feline comes back

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham