Sushma Swaraj meets Luxembourg PM, discusses bilateral relationship

Swaraj, who arrived in Luxembourg on third leg of 4-nation tour, became first Indian external affairs minister to visit European country.

India and Luxembourg are celebrating 70 years of establishment of their diplomatic relations. (Photo: @MEAIndia/Twitter)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today called on Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, space, digital India and people-to-people relationship.

Swaraj, who arrived in Luxembourg on the third leg of her four-nation tour yesterday, became the first external affairs minister from India to visit the European country.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted: "Business starts early! EAM @SushmaSwaraj had a warm meeting with the Prime Minister of #Luxembourg Xavier Bettel, a friend of India. Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in trade & investment, space, digital India and people-to-people relationship".

She also made a courtesy call on Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri Albert Gabriel Felix Marie Guillaume and exchanged views to further strengthen 70 years old diplomatic relationship between India and Luxembourg, and impart an upward trajectory to our bilateral ties, Kumar said.

Swaraj then had a productive meeting with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn.

The two leaders discussed cooperation in trade and investment, steel and space, and exchanged views on strengthening India-EU relations, Kumar said.

Swaraj arrived in Luxembourg for a two-day visit from France where she met the top French leadership and addressed the Indian diaspora at a reception organised in her honour. Earlier, she had visited Italy on the first leg of her tour.

On the last leg of her tour, Swaraj will visit Belgium from June 20-23.