Italy's virus toll tops 4,000 after new one-day record

Published : Mar 20, 2020, 11:34 pm IST
Death rate higher than that recorded at the peak of the Wuhan outbreak

In this March 17, 2020 file photo, pallbearers stand outside the Monumentale cemetery in Bergamo, the heart of the hardest-hit Italy’s hardest-hit region of Lombardy, Italy.(AP)
Rome: Italy on Friday reported a record 627 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking its overall toll past 4,000 as the pandemic gathered pace despite government efforts to halt its spread.

The total number of deaths was 4,032, with the number of infections reaching 47,021.

Italy's previous one-day record death toll was 475 on Wednesday.

The nation of 60 million now accounts for 36.6 percent of the world's coronavirus deaths.

Italy has seen more than 1,500 deaths from COVID-19 in the past three days alone.

Its current daily death rate is higher than that officially reported by China at the peak of its outbreak around Wuhan's Hubei province.

