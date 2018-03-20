The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 20, 2018 | Last Update : 04:33 PM IST

World, Europe

Ex-French Prez Sarkozy in custody over illicit campaign funding probe

REUTERS
Published : Mar 20, 2018, 4:21 pm IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2018, 4:20 pm IST

Sarkozy, who served as president from 2007 to 2012, has always denied receiving any illicit campaign funding.

France opened a judicial inquiry in 2013 into allegations that Nicolas Sarkozy’s successful 2007 election bid benefited from illicit funds from late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. (Photo: File)
 France opened a judicial inquiry in 2013 into allegations that Nicolas Sarkozy’s successful 2007 election bid benefited from illicit funds from late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. (Photo: File)

Paris: Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was being held in police custody on Tuesday for questioning by magistrates looking into allegations of Libyan funding for his 2007 election campaign, an official in the French judiciary said. A lawyer for Sarkozy could not be reached immediately for comment.

France opened a judicial inquiry in 2013 into allegations that Sarkozy’s successful 2007 election bid benefited from illicit funds from late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

A former minister and close ally of Sarkozy, Brice Hortefeux, was also being questioned by police on Tuesday morning in relation to the Libya investigation, another source close to the probe said.

Sarkozy, who served as president from 2007 to 2012, has always denied receiving any illicit campaign funding and has dismissed the Libyan allegations as “grotesque”.

In January a French businessman suspected by investigators of funneling money from Gaddafi to finance Sarkozy’s campaign was arrested in Britain and granted bail after he appeared in a London court.

Sarkozy has already been ordered to stand trial in a separate matter concerning financing of his failed re-election campaign in 2012, when he was defeated by Francois Hollande.

Tags: nicolas sarkozy, muammar gaddafi, francois hollande, libya investigation
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris

MOST POPULAR

1

Mozilla Firefox, Safari browser hacked, new vulnerabilities discovered

2

Study finds men with higher intelligence more likely to marry

3

We'll wait for Irrfan, say Vishal-Prernaa, keep Deepika starrer on hold, announce next

4

Australian man claims he's found missing flight MH370 on Google Earth

5

Ayushmann opens up on playing blind musician in next, working with Dangal girl Sanya

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Katrina Kaif was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Educate Girls NGO at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif lends support to noble cause, signs up as brand ambassador

Bollywood stars attended a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pray for Raees actor Narendra Jha's departed soul at meet

Manish Malhotra unveiled his summer couture 2018 in Pune on Saturday where Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha and Sophie Choudry were the star attractions.

Aditi, Radhika, Nushrat unveil Manish's summer couture with aplomb

Arjun Kapoor hosted a get-together at his residence on Friday for his father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun returns from shoot, hosts get-together for Boney, sisters Janhvi, Khushi

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham