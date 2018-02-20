The Asian Age | News

KFC chickens out: Fast-food chain shuts some outlets in UK over meat shortage

REUTERS
Published : Feb 20, 2018, 8:51 am IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2018, 8:52 am IST

'We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries and also, some of our restaurants are closed,' KFC said on its website.

The problem arose at the weekend after the chain switched its delivery contract to DHL, forcing the majority of its 900 outlets in Britain to shut. (Photo: AP)
 The problem arose at the weekend after the chain switched its delivery contract to DHL, forcing the majority of its 900 outlets in Britain to shut. (Photo: AP)

London: Fast-food chain KFC said on Monday, it had been forced to close hundreds of its British stores because of a shortage of chicken.

The problem arose at the weekend after the chain switched its delivery contract to DHL, forcing the majority of its 900 outlets in Britain to shut.

“We’ve brought a new delivery partner on board, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems – getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex,” KFC said on its website.

“We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries means, some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.”

(Photo: KFC UK website)(Photo: KFC UK website)

DHL blamed the delivery delays on “operational issues”.

“We are working with KFC and our partners to rectify the situation as a priority and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused,” a spokeswoman said.

