The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 19, 2018 | Last Update : 08:10 AM IST

World, Europe

Basaveshwara motivates people around the world: PM Modi

PTI
Published : Apr 19, 2018, 6:16 am IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2018, 6:16 am IST

Lingayats/Veerashaivas, estimated to form 17 per cent of the state’s population.

The Prime Minister pays homage at the statue of 12th century Indian philosopher Basaveshwara in London. (Photo: PTI)
 The Prime Minister pays homage at the statue of 12th century Indian philosopher Basaveshwara in London. (Photo: PTI)

London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday ideals of Lingayat philosopher Basaveshwara motivate people across the world as he paid floral tributes at the bust of the 12th century social reformer at Albert Embankment Gardens on the banks of the river Thames.

“It is an honour to pay homage to Bhagwan Basaveshwara during my UK visit. The ideals of Bhagwan Basaveshwara motivate people across the entire world,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted both in Kannada and English along with photographs of the event.

The event — on the saint’s 885th birth anniversary on Wednesday— was organised by The Basaveshwara Foundation, a non-profit organisation-based in the United Kingdom that has installed the statue of Basaveshwara.

This comes in the backdrop of Karnataka Cabinet recommending to the Centre grant of religious minority status for Lingayat and Veerashaiva Lingayat community.  

Lingayats/Veerashaivas, estimated to form 17 per cent of the state’s population, are considered the Bharatiya Janata Party’s traditional voter base in Congress-ruled Karnataka which is going to assembly polls next month.

Tags: narendra modi, bhagwan basaveshwara, bharatiya janata party

MOST POPULAR

1

Chai-story: Pune couple give up engineering jobs to open tea-shop

2

Jesus is 'alien' from Venus, landed spaceship on mountain in Britain, claims cult

3

World Heritage Day: 43 places in India yet to be recognised

4

World Heritage Day: Here’s taking a look at 36 heritage sites in India

5

Cat still alive after being thrown 100ft from a tower block window

more

Editors' Picks

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive pictures of your favourite star here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of Stars: Anushka, Shahid, Sonam, Sanjay step out in style

Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan attended a special screening of their film 'Beyond the Clouds' with director Majid Majidi’s in the city last night. See photos from the event here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ishaan and Malavika look lovely at Beyond the Clouds screening

Bollywood celebrities Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Kalki Koechlin, Kiran Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Amyra Datur, Twinkle Khanna and others strongly condemned the heinous Kathua gangrape at the protest in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Bollywood stands together to demand #JusticeForAsifa

Bollywood actors Karan Singh Grover, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Surveen Chawla, Vikrant Massey and others were spotted at different events last night. See all exclusive pictures of Bollywood celebs right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Emraan, Karan, Surveen, Nushrat at the event

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer 'October' held special screening last night in Mumbai. B-town celebs Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi and others were present at the screening. See the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

October screening: Varun and Shoojit watch their film with B-town celebs

Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in Delhi on Wednesday for conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). See the exclusive pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra attends Partners' Forum 2018 in Delhi

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham