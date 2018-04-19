Basaveshwara motivates people around the world: PM Modi

Lingayats/Veerashaivas, estimated to form 17 per cent of the state’s population.

The Prime Minister pays homage at the statue of 12th century Indian philosopher Basaveshwara in London. (Photo: PTI)

London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday ideals of Lingayat philosopher Basaveshwara motivate people across the world as he paid floral tributes at the bust of the 12th century social reformer at Albert Embankment Gardens on the banks of the river Thames.

“It is an honour to pay homage to Bhagwan Basaveshwara during my UK visit. The ideals of Bhagwan Basaveshwara motivate people across the entire world,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted both in Kannada and English along with photographs of the event.

The event — on the saint’s 885th birth anniversary on Wednesday— was organised by The Basaveshwara Foundation, a non-profit organisation-based in the United Kingdom that has installed the statue of Basaveshwara.

This comes in the backdrop of Karnataka Cabinet recommending to the Centre grant of religious minority status for Lingayat and Veerashaiva Lingayat community.

Lingayats/Veerashaivas, estimated to form 17 per cent of the state’s population, are considered the Bharatiya Janata Party’s traditional voter base in Congress-ruled Karnataka which is going to assembly polls next month.