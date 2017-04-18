Scotland Yard arrests liquor baron Vijay Mallya in London; to be produced in court

The ostentatious businessman was arrested on a extradited warrant and will appear today at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.

New Delhi: Business tycoon and liquor baron Vijay Mallya has been arrested in London by Scotland Yard on Tuesday, according to media reports.

The ostentatious businessman was arrested on an extradition warrant and will appear soon at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Tuesday.

The extradition process in United Kingdom requires a number of processes to be executed. First, a decision has to be taken by a judge on whether to issue warrant of arrest. Then the person is arrested and produced in court for preliminary hearing. It is followed by an extradition hearing before the Secretary of State takes the final call.

However, the defendant has the right to appeal against any decision taken to the Supreme Court.

Earlier in March, India had asked the United Kingdom to extradite Mallya, who had been charged with loan defaults of around Rs 9,000 crores. He has also been accused of money laundering.

The flamboyant businessman had left India in 2016 after bad debts piled up on him. Various banks were also trying to recover their money from Mallya.