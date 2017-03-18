The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 18, 2017 | Last Update : 03:07 PM IST

 BREAKING !  :  BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat. (Photo: Facebook) BJP's Trivendra Singh Rawat takes oath as U'khand CM
 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara became the first Indian batsman to score a hundred in the ongoing Test series against Australia. (Photo: BCCI) India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3: India 303/4 at tea as Pujara scores a ton
 
World, Europe

Paris: Man tries to grab weapon, French soldiers shoot him dead

AFP
Published : Mar 18, 2017, 2:33 pm IST
Updated : Mar 18, 2017, 2:34 pm IST

The airport was evacuated following the incident, the television channel said.

Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Paris: Security forces at Paris' Orly airport on Saturday shot dead a man who took a weapon from a soldier, the interior ministry said, adding that nobody was hurt in the incident.

Witnesses said the airport was evacuated following the shooting at around 8:30am (0730GMT).

"A man took a weapon from a soldier then hid in a shop in the airport before being shot dead by security forces," an interior ministry spokesman told AFP.

He said no one was wounded in the incident.

Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux is due to visit the facility, which is in Paris' southern outskirts, the spokesman added.

"We had queued up to check in for the Tel Aviv flight when we heard three or four shots nearby," witness Franck Lecam said.

"The whole airport has been evacuated," the 54-year-old said, confirming what an airport worker, speaking on condition of anonymity, had said earlier.

"We are all outside the airport, about 200 metres from the entrance," Lecam said.

"There are policemen, emergency workers and soldiers everywhere in all directions. A security official told us that it happened near gates 37-38 where Turkish Airlines flights were scheduled."

Tags: paris, orly airport, shooting, man shot dead at paris airport

MOST POPULAR

1

Online security: Restrict app permissions, be safe

2

Hinduja brothers retain wealthiest Asians tag in UK for 2017

3

Confirmed: Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are a couple!

4

Former racing champion Ashwin Sundar, wife die in mishap

5

Tension shows as Donald Trump, Angela Merkel meet for first time

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spaniards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Everyday objects that are beautifully blended with art

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham