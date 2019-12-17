Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019 | Last Update : 10:49 AM IST

World, Europe

Welcoming new MPs, UK PM vows to get Brexit done as soon as possible

REUTERS
Published : Dec 17, 2019, 9:58 am IST
Updated : Dec 17, 2019, 9:58 am IST

Johnson has proclaimed he will lead 'people's govt' and 'repay public's trust by getting Brexit done'.

For now, the prime minister will appoint three new ministers to fill vacant positions and keep any changes to a minimum before Britain leaves the EU on Jan. 31. (Photo: File)
 For now, the prime minister will appoint three new ministers to fill vacant positions and keep any changes to a minimum before Britain leaves the EU on Jan. 31. (Photo: File)

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will welcome 109 new Conservative lawmakers to parliament on Monday, promising to honour his election-winning pledges to get Brexit done as soon as possible and boost funding for the state health service.

After securing a commanding majority in last week's vote, Johnson will seek to speed up approval by parliament of his withdrawal agreement with the European Union, and start ploughing money into health, education and the police.

The prime minister, who won over many traditional supporters of the main opposition Labour Party in northern and central England, has proclaimed he will lead a "people's government" and "repay the public's trust by getting Brexit done".

"This election and the new generation of MPs (members of parliament) that have resulted from Labour towns turning blue will help change our politics for the better," said a source in Johnson's Downing Street official residence.

"The PM has been very clear that we have a responsibility to deliver a better future for our country and that we must repay the public's trust by getting Brexit done."

The government will bring the Withdrawal Agreement Bill back to parliament on Friday, but it is not yet clear whether there will be a vote because it needs the agreement of the House of Commons' new speaker.

But with such a large majority, he is expected to get the bill through parliament by his deadline.

The priority is to leave the EU on Jan. 31 and then secure a trade agreement with the bloc before the end of next year, Johnson's spokesman said.

"We plan to start the process before Christmas and we will do so in the proper constitutional way in discussion with the speaker," he said, adding that the Brexit bill would reflect the agreement made with the EU.

In a Queen's Speech on Thursday setting out his government's programme, Johnson will also promise more funds for Britain's much-loved but struggling public health service - a pledge he plans to enshrine in law.

Unite the country

After more than three years of debate over Brexit, Johnson wants to move quickly to try to unite a country riven by disagreements over how, when or whether Britain should leave the EU. Towns, villages and even families have been fractured.

Brexit has also scrambled traditional party loyalties, with Johnson's Conservatives going into Thursday's election pledging a swift Brexit, in stark contrast to Jeremy Corbyn's Labour, which promised a second referendum on EU membership.

The election saw Labour suffer its worst result since 1935 as many of its supporters who wanted to leave the EU switched to the Conservatives. The opposition party is expected to appoint a new leader by early next year.

Johnson is keen to hold on to those voters who supported the Conservatives, many for the first time, and is likely to retool his government next year to deliver his election promises.

For now, the prime minister will appoint three new ministers to fill vacant positions and keep any changes to a minimum before Britain leaves the EU on Jan. 31.

"By getting Brexit done, this One Nation Conservative government will help this country move forward," the source said. "Our job is to serve the people of this country, and the people's government will deliver on the people's priorities."

Tags: boris johnson, brexit deal, european union
Location: United Kingdom, England

Latest From World

Protests have taken place in several parts of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which was approved by Parliament in its recently concluded winter session. (Photo: PTI)

‘Protect, respect right of peaceful assembly’: US on Citizenship Act protests

The prop from Christopher Reeve's

Superman's cape sells for nearly USD 200,000 at Hollywood auction

In a letter to the Security Council on December 12, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed concern about a possible further escalation of tensions. (Photo: PTI | File)

UNSC to meet on J&K issue today at China’s request: report

The Chicago-based company said production would halt at its plant with 12,000 employees in Renton, Washington, near Seattle (Photo: File)

Boeing to halt production of grounded 737 Max airliner in january

MOST POPULAR

1

Superman's cape sells for nearly USD 200,000 at Hollywood auction

2

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

3

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

4

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

5

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham