Man sneaks into Kusloom Nawaz's hospital room in London, creates panic

ANI
Published : Jun 17, 2018, 6:43 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2018, 6:43 pm IST

The man claimed he was former member of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf or PTI, had come to support Sharif family, in his capacity as a Pakistani.

Naveed was let off with a warning after his medical practitioners' ID card was scrutinised and he wasn't found guilty of any criminal offence. (Photo: Screengrab | @MurtazaViews/Twitter)
London: A man allegedly sneaked into former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz's hospital room without permission at London's Harley Street Clinic on Saturday.

Kulsoom, 68, had suffered a cardiac arrest in the intensive care unit of the hospital on Friday and was put on a ventilator as her health deteriorated.

The incident has sparked alarm among members of the Sharif family, Dawn reported.

"This man fooled security and managed to reach Begum Kulsoom's room," Geo News quoted Hussain Nawaz, the son of Nawaz Sharif, as saying.

In a video shared on Twitter, the man identified himself as Naveed. He claimed he was a former member of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf or PTI and had come to support the Sharif family, in his capacity as a Pakistani.

According to Dawn, he is a doctor with a medical practitioner's ID card. "Even if he is a doctor, it does not mean that he can enter a place he has no concern with," Hussain Nawaz added.

The incident was later reported to the police who then arrested the man and conducted an inquiry. He was let off with a warning after his medical practitioners' ID card was scrutinised and he wasn't found guilty of any criminal offence.

Kulsoom underwent multiple surgeries last year to remove lymph nodes after she was diagnosed with throat cancer. In April, her medical reports indicated that her health had worsened after her throat cancer began to spread to the rest of her body. She was shifted to the intensive care unit of the London hospital on Thursday after her condition deteriorated further.

Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam had left for London on Friday following the news of Kulsoom's deteriorating health.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif also arrived in London on June 17 to see his ailing sister-in-law.

Tags: nawaz sharif, kusloom nawaz, cardiac arrest
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

