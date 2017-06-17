The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jun 17, 2017

World, Europe

Indian pharmacist jailed for illegally selling 5000 pounds drugs on UK street

PTI
Published : Jun 17, 2017, 4:41 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2017, 6:26 pm IST

Niren Patel had appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court and pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by abuse of a position of trust.

Patel was sentenced to a total of 12 months' imprisonment on Friday. (Photo: File/Representational)
London: An Indian-origin pharmacist who stole almost 5,000 pounds worth of prescription drugs and then sold them on the street has been jailed for one year by a UK court.

Niren Patel had appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court and pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by abuse of a position of trust, possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and five counts of possession to supply a Class C drug.

He was sentenced to a total of 12 months' imprisonment on Friday.

"Patel abused his position as a pharmacist by creating fraudulent orders for prescription drugs and then sold them on the street. The drugs he sold are highly addictive and dangerous when given to someone without a prescription," said Detective Constable Beverley McInerney, of the Met's Organised Crime Command.

The Metropolitan Police's Controlled Drug Liaison team began an investigation in August 2016 after Patel's employer, Day Lewis Pharmacy in Hornchurch, made a report of theft to the police.

Analysis of stock records and drugs purchased by Patel, who also worked at Hedgemans Pharmacy in Dagenham, revealed he had created fraudulent orders for almost 5,000-pounds worth of prescription medicine.

During questioning by police, the 38-year-old admitted he had sold the drugs, including Genotropin, a growth hormone used by bodybuilders, to a member of the public on the street.

Other drugs sold by Patel included the Class B restricted drug Dexamfetamine, which is used for weight loss and to improve academic performance, and Class C drugs such as Xanax, Zolpidem and Diazepam, which are sedatives used as "downers".

