The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 17, 2018 | Last Update : 08:47 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  SRH players celebrate Parthiv Patel's wicket. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, RCB vs SRH: Rashid Khan dismisses Virat Kohli, fans go silent
 
World, Europe

Indian-origin woman murdered in England home, hunt on for killer

PTI
Published : May 17, 2018, 8:39 pm IST
Updated : May 17, 2018, 8:41 pm IST

The victim ran a local chemist's shop in Middlesborough with her 36-year-old husband, Mitesh, whom she met while studying in Manchester.

The local Cleveland Police said today that the cause of Jessica Patel's death is not being released by the investigative team at this time.
 The local Cleveland Police said today that the cause of Jessica Patel's death is not being released by the investigative team at this time.

London: A 34-year-old Indian-origin woman pharmacist was found murdered in her home in northern England's Middlesborough town and the British police are hunting for the killer, police said on Thursday. 

The body of Jessica Patel was found at her home on The Avenue in the Linthorpe suburb of the town on Monday night. 

The local Cleveland Police said that the cause of her death is not being released by the investigative team at this time. "Specialist officers, including forensic teams, are working hard to establish what happened to Patel," a Cleveland Police statement said.

Police has made an appeal to people contact them if anyone has any information about the incident.

"The Avenue is a busy road and detectives are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area on Monday evening to contact them. Anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the area which may assist police is also asked to come forward," it said, adding that no arrests have been made in the case so far.

Detective Superintendent Tariq Ali also held a press conference to reassure the local residents.

The victim ran a local chemist's shop in Middlesborough with her 36-year-old husband, Mitesh, whom she met while studying at university in Manchester.

"They were a really nice, friendly couple and they've become popular in the area since they took over the pharmacy," one of the couple's neighbours said.

The couple's home is close to their pharmacy, which they ran for around three years. Both the home and work premises are now the focus of intense police searches.

Tags: crime against women, woman murdered
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Facebook ranks Kerala Tourism's page as 'best page' of 2017

2

Royal wedding: The mystery of 'will Priyanka be Meghan's bridesmaid?' is finally over

3

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala sizzles in bikini, Maanayata has a special message

4

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

5

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan at 'Race 3' trailer launch.

Race 3 trailer launch: 5 times Salman Khan trolled media and Jacqueline, Remo

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

more

ALSO FROMLife

Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (Photos: AP)

Britain goes into frenzy ahead of Harry, Meghan wedding

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham