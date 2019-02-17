Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 | Last Update : 04:47 PM IST

World, Europe

India raises Pulwama terrorist attack issue at Munich Conference

PTI
Published : Feb 17, 2019, 3:12 pm IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2019, 3:12 pm IST

India raised the issue of the Pulwama terror attack, during meetings with several countries, at the 3 day Munich Security Conference.

The conference was attended by over 600 delegates and it deliberated at length on a host of security-related issues. (Photo:AP)
 The conference was attended by over 600 delegates and it deliberated at length on a host of security-related issues. (Photo:AP)

Munich/New Delhi: India raised the issue of the Pulwama terror attack, which left 40 CRPF men dead, during bilateral meetings with several countries, including the US, Germany and Russia, at the three-day Munich Security Conference that concluded Sunday, officials said.

The 55th Munich Security Conference, which brings together global leaders and security experts from across the word, was attended by India's Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Saran.

The conference was attended by over 600 delegates and it deliberated at length on a host of security-related issues, including international terrorism. On the sidelines of the conference, Saran held bilateral meetings with representatives of several countries who unequivocally condemned the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and extended their condolences to the bereaved families.

The bilateral meetings, according to the officials, were held with the representatives of the US, Germany, Russia, NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation), Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Armenia and Oman.

There was widespread support for India's concerns over Pakistan sponsored terrorism on Indian soil, they said. Forty CRPF personnel were killed in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday when a Jaish suicide bomber blew a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives near their bus.

Tags: munich security conference, pulwama terror attack, pankaj saran, crpf jawans
Location: Germany, Berliini, Berlin

Latest From World

The crown prince was due to reach Pakistan on Saturday, but his arrival was delayed for a day.

Turmoil-hit Pakistan rolls out red carpet for Saudi crown prince

India is already a major trading partner of Nepal with free movement of goods, services and labour. (File Photo)

UN says India can play a key role in Nepals bid to expand global trade

Nauret said her two years with the administration had been one of the highest honours of her life. (Photo:AP)

Heather Nauert withdraws her nomination for US envoy to United Nations

Police intervened to protect philosopher and writer Alain Finkielkraut after he was targeted by a group of protestors. (File Photo)

Macron condemns anti-Semitic abuse by 'yellow vest' protestors

MOST POPULAR

1

Turmoil-hit Pakistan rolls out red carpet for Saudi crown prince

2

Telangana mall sees stampede-like situation over sarees for Rs. 10

3

Quarrel over phone charger leads Maharashtrain man to be attacked with knife

4

Cricket Club of India ‘covers’ Imran Khan portrait on its restaurant wall

5

Why this Delhi traffic cop shows riders who break rules a mirror?

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham