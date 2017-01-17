The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 17, 2017 | Last Update : 06:31 PM IST

World, Europe

Britain doesn't seek to be half in, half out of EU: Theresa May

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 17, 2017, 6:00 pm IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2017, 6:00 pm IST

Britons voted for change 6 months ago for a brighter future, said Theresa May.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. (Photo: AP)
 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. (Photo: AP)

London: Britain does not want the "unravelling" of the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said in a major speech on Brexit on Tuesday.

"It remains overwhelmingly and compellingly in Britain's national interest that the EU should succeed," she said.

“Britons voted for change 6 months ago for a "brighter future", not just to leave the EU but to embrace a wider world,” said May. May also added that Britain plans to make a clean break from the European Union and not opt for "anything that leaves us half-in, half-out."

She also said that she wants the UK to be "fairer, more secure,
united and outward looking" as a result of Brexit.

May sais she would put the final agreement on Britain's exit from the European Union to a vote in parliament.

She also said there would have to compromises in the negotiations but it was important to provide "as much certainty as possible" and there would be proper scrutiny.

"When it comes to parliament, there is one other way I would like to provide certainty," she said in a speech in London. "I can confirm today that the government will put the final deal that is agreed between the UK and the EU to a vote in both houses of parliament before it comes into force."

Tags: theresa may, brexit, eu, uk

MOST POPULAR

1

Nagpur: MLC poll candidate hands over Rs 8500 in Re 1 coins as deposit

2

Online dating may undermine mportance of intimacy

3

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

4

Redmi Note 4 launch on January 19 confirmed by Xiaomi

5

Amazon apologises to Jewish lady for 'Uncle Adolf' note, fires staff

more

Editors' Picks

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

Zaira debuted in Aamir's critically acclaimed 'Dangal'.

Appeal to everyone to leave her alone: Aamir on furore over Zaira's apology

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

45 users get Rs 1 lakh each under the E-payment reward scheme

Congress Vice-President and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress

Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat beat Mumbai to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Climate change has affected many places in the world and NASA's recently released shocking visuals are proof. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares astonishing pictures of the effects of global warming

Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Harvest festival in Nepal, Assam celebrated with buffalo fight

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Indians celebrate Makarsankranti with kites and jubilation

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham