The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 16, 2018 | Last Update : 06:47 PM IST

World, Europe

‘Storm heading your way’: UN warns of growing hunger, climate change threats

AFP
Published : Oct 16, 2018, 5:59 pm IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2018, 5:59 pm IST

The UN aims to achieve a Zero Hunger world by 2030, but faces three obstacles: conflicts, climate change and an economic slowdown.

Food is being wasted both during the production process and in people’s kitchens. (Representational Image)
 Food is being wasted both during the production process and in people’s kitchens. (Representational Image)

Rome: A potent combination of hunger, climate change and man-made conflicts are creating a “perfect storm”, the head of the UN’s food arm warned Tuesday in a call to action on World Food Day.

 “You’ve got a nightmare, the perfect storm heading your way,” David Beasley, World Food Programme (WFP) chief, said in a speech in Rome, where the United Nations’ food agencies are headquartered.

The UN aims to achieve a Zero Hunger world by 2030, but faces three obstacles: conflicts, climate change and an economic slowdown.

Beasley said the battle was an urgent one. “Children are dying at a rate of every five to ten seconds” from hunger or malnutrition, he said.

Food is being wasted both during the production process and in people’s kitchens.

 “The answer is not in Rome alone, it’s in your homes. What are you going to do about it?” he asked.

It is not a problem wealthier countries can simply ignore, for it has a knock-on effect on them in terms of the migration crisis.

 “For every one per cent increase in hunger, there’s a two per cent increase in migration,” Beasley said.

Some 821 million people, or one of every nine people on the planet, suffered from hunger last year, marking the third consecutive annual increase, according to the UN’s latest hunger report.

An estimated 155 million children under five years old are chronically malnourished, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), while micronutrient deficiencies, dubbed the “hidden hunger”, affects over two billion people worldwide.

At the same time, over 600 million people are obese.

The costs to society of the “global pandemic” of obesity are enormous -- as expensive as armed conflicts and smoking, FAO head Jose Graziano da Silva said.

 “International solidarity appears to be cooling,” warned Pope Francis in a speech delivered by a Vatican representative.

He warned institutions leading the fight against hunger not to “study the roots of (poor people’s) misery” and merely respond with “impressive publications destined only to enlarge library catalogues”.

 “When it is a question of effectively confronting the causes of hunger, grandiose declarations” are not enough, he said.

 “The struggle against hunger urgently demands generous financing, the abolition of trade barriers and, above all, greater resilience in the face of climate change, economic crises and warfare.”

Tags: united nations, world food day, world food programme, climate change, economic slowdowns
Location: Italy, Latium, Roma

MOST POPULAR

1

New York marks first shooting-free weekend in 25 years

2

Tough to call sequels a safe bet, says 'Namaste England' star Arjun Kapoor

3

World’s toughest, fastest SD card by Sony

4

Simmba: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, enjoy 'sweet swiss Shenanigans', see photos

5

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kangana Ranaut and team celebrated at the wrap up party of period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at a restaurant in Mumbai. Namaste England jodi Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra greeted the fans at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos by Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Arjun-Parineeti promote NE, Kangana celebrates film wrap up

Film director Zoya Akhtar rings in her 46th birthday on October 14. Check out the photos of celebs who turned up to celebrate Zoya's special day. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Karan Johar and others gather to celebrate Zoya Akhtar's birthday

Prince, but king of my life: ‘Om Shanti Om’ girl Yuvika Chaudhary married Prince Narula in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Tabu, other stars in attendance as Om Shanti Om girl Yuvika marries Prince

It was Bachchan power on Wednesday as the members of the ‘First family’ stepped out for two separate events. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jaya, Big B for Shweta’s venture, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya back team

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham