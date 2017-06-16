The Asian Age | News

Ireland: 61-year old woman’s body dismembered, police find parts in 8 locations

The man reportedly killed the victim at her house in Rathfarnham at the end of May and then drove to Wexford with the body.

 The victims were brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon. (Representational Image)

Dublin: In a gruesome murder case in Ireland, a woman’s dismembered remains were found at eight spots in the Wicklow Mountains.

A report in Daily Mirror said that the 61-year-old woman’s murder was linked to a violent row over the sale of a house. The victim Patricia O’Connor also had suffered a blunt trauma wound to the head.

Furthermore, a 32-year-old man has been arrested for the murder after he surrendered to police in Wexford. He was arrested after DNA tests of remains established the sex of the victim. The police said that the suspect was seen in the CCTV footage attached to O’Connor’s neighbour’s house.

The man reportedly killed the victim at her house in Rathfarnham at the end of May and then drove to Wexford with the body. O’Connor was reported missing on June 2 by family members.

The suspect had buried the body in a shallow grave. However, he panicked and removed it after two days. He then dismembered it with a hacksaw, drove back towards Dublin and dumped the parts in eight different spots in the mountains.

More than 200 police and Irish army officers are part of a large scale search operation, which also includes officers from Garda Water Unit and Dog Unit.

