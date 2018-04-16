The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver global address in UK this week

PTI | ADITI KHANNA
Published : Apr 16, 2018, 2:00 am IST
Updated : Apr 16, 2018, 6:49 am IST

Mr Modi is among only three world leaders attending CHOGM to be invited for an audience with Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday evening.

London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the world in a globally broadcast live event from the historic Central Hall Westminster in London during his visit to the UK, following in the footsteps of speakers such as Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.

Mr Modi will arrive here from Sweden on Tuesday night and is set for a packed day of bilateral meetings and events on Wednesday before the live telecast from Central Hall Westminster.

According to the Europe India Forum, the organisers of Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath  event on Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister will address people of all nationalities and backgrounds as questions pour in on social media from far and wide — from the North Pole to New Zealand and Saudi Arabia to San Francisco.

“It will be a no-holds-barred interaction with Prime Minister Modi, in a manner and format never witnessed before,” said Vijay Chauthaiwale, in charge of the BJP foreign affairs department.

Mr Modi will attend the executive session of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London on April 19 and the CHOGM leaders’ retreat in Windsor Castle on April 20 before heading back to India. Mr Modi is among only three world leaders attending CHOGM to be invited for an audience with Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday evening.

Mr Modi’s royal welcome will include an event hosted by Prince Charles, during which the heir to the British throne will drive up in a Tata Motors’ first-ever electric Jaguar to symbolise the India-UK technical collaboration.

