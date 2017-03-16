'Dumb b****': Subway worker racially abuses customer in UK

Manchester: The racial attacks in United Kingdom aren’t new, in a recent such abuse, an employee of a Subway — food chain was caught on a camera racially abusing an Asian customer over her English accent.

The incident took place at the Cheetham Hill store of Subway in Manchester. A subway worker at order counter called a customer a 'dumb b****', while mocking for her accent, Daily Mail reported.

The male worker disgusting the company’s brand name was sacked immediately following the incident. The video also shows how the employee tells her to 'speak f****** English'.

The member of staff filming her then says: 'Three sensible men and one dumb b*****”, as the man continues to provoke the customer.

The authority from Subway confirmed on Thursday about the incident at one of their franchisee, wherein the investigation has been carried and the irresponsible staff has been sacked.

A spokeswoman said: 'Subway does not condone or tolerate discriminatory behaviour of any kind. 'Subway franchisees set high standards for all of their employees - and any breaches of these standards are taken very seriously.'

The video footage of racial abuse had been forwarded to Greater Manchester Police.