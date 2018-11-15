The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 15, 2018 | Last Update : 03:47 PM IST

World, Europe

UK: Brexit Minister Dominic Raab resigns, thrusts PM May's govt into turmoil

REUTERS
Published : Nov 15, 2018, 3:28 pm IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2018, 3:28 pm IST

'I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election,' he said.

The resignation of such a senior minister thrusts the United Kingdom into a political crisis just as May was attempting to garner support for a Brexit deal which her opponents have warned could sink her premiership. (Photo: AP)
 The resignation of such a senior minister thrusts the United Kingdom into a political crisis just as May was attempting to garner support for a Brexit deal which her opponents have warned could sink her premiership. (Photo: AP)

London: British Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned on Thursday thrusting Prime Minister Theresa May’s government into turmoil just two days after she clinched an EU divorce deal that was mauled by opponents, allies and mutinous members of her party.

“Above all, I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election,” Raab said.

“This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust,” Raab said. “I cannot support the proposed deal.”

The resignation of such a senior minister thrusts the United Kingdom into a political crisis just as May was attempting to garner support for a Brexit deal which her opponents have warned could sink her premiership.

It also throws the future course of Brexit into uncertainty: scenarios range from a calm divorce to rejection of May’s deal, potentially ending her premiership and leaving the bloc with no agreement, or another referendum.

Raab said May’s plan threatened the integrity of the United Kingdom and he could not support an indefinite backstop arrangement where the EU held a veto over Britain’s ability to exit.

“No democratic nation has ever signed up to be bound by such an extensive regime, imposed externally without any democratic control over the laws to be applied, nor the ability to decide to exit the arrangement,” Raab said in his resignation letter.

The 44-year-old was appointed to the role of Brexit minister in July this year following the resignation of his predecessor David Davis, who also quit in protest at May’s Brexit strategy.

European Union leaders will meet on Nov. 25 to endorse the divorce deal.

British journalists said anger among Brexit-supporting Conservative lawmakers was so high that they might call for a vote of no confidence in May’s leadership. There was no confirmation.

ITV reporter Robert Peston said enough demands for a no confidence vote could be lodged by lunchtime on Thursday.

Tags: brexit, dominic raab, theresa may
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

DeepVeer wedding: Here’s all that happened in the Konkani marriage

2

5 books you should gift your kids this Children’s Day

3

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra to now release on Christmas 2019

4

Apple’s iPhone XS Max on iOS 12.1 gets Jailbreak

5

Arjun Kapoor, Raj Kumar Gupta wrap India's Most Wanted, actor feels story of the unsung hero needs to be told

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was time to exercise and get going and proof of that are B-Town celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Varun Dhawan who were out to take the sun!

Emraan goes high voltage for Cheat India; Kareena, Varun slay in gym wear

On the occasion of Chath Puja, Hrithik Roshan, who often keeps it low-key on other occasions, was spotted at the terrace. Not only that, celebs celebrated Milap Zaveri's birthday too.

Handsome meter on: Hrithik does Chath Puja; Sidharth, Aditya celebrate Milap's birthday

The newest pair in town, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were quite the buzzing topic as their chemistry was quite visible not only on-screen but off-screen as well.

Kedarnath: Sara, Sushant sizzle at trailer launch and promotions

Sunday is the ideal time to be spent with friends and family, and our Bollywood celebs seem to have done the same thing, doing what and who they love. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Couple time for Virushka, Tiger, Disha; Alia, Ranbir spend day differently

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have been one of the most loved and respected jodis of Bollywood and them coming together at any given point of time is simply worth a watch!

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan come together for KIFF 2018

Just a few days from now, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be officially married and the fans are waiting for the big day with bated breaths. The 'Wedding of the Year' is set to take place on November 14 and 15 in Italy. Deepika and Ranveer were spotted leaving Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave for their wedding

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham