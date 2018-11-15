Brexit deal to be signed on November 25 in summit, says EU President

'If nothing extraordinary happens, we will hold European Council meeting in order to finalise, formalise Brexit deal,' EU president said.

'If nothing extraordinary happens, we will hold a European Council meeting in order to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement. It will take place on Sunday the 25th of November at 9:30 am,' Tusk said. (Photo: AP)

Brussels: EU President Donald Tusk on Thursday confirmed the bloc would hold a special summit to seal the hard-fought Brexit agreement with Britain on November 25.

"If nothing extraordinary happens, we will hold a European Council meeting in order to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement. It will take place on Sunday the 25th of November at 9:30 am," Tusk said, a day after the 585-page withdrawal agreement was approved by the British cabinet.