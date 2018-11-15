The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Nov 15, 2018

World, Europe

Brexit deal to be signed on November 25 in summit, says EU President

AFP
Published : Nov 15, 2018, 1:34 pm IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2018, 1:34 pm IST

'If nothing extraordinary happens, we will hold European Council meeting in order to finalise, formalise Brexit deal,' EU president said.

'If nothing extraordinary happens, we will hold a European Council meeting in order to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement. It will take place on Sunday the 25th of November at 9:30 am,' Tusk said. (Photo: AP)
 'If nothing extraordinary happens, we will hold a European Council meeting in order to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement. It will take place on Sunday the 25th of November at 9:30 am,' Tusk said. (Photo: AP)

Brussels: EU President Donald Tusk on Thursday confirmed the bloc would hold a special summit to seal the hard-fought Brexit agreement with Britain on November 25.

"If nothing extraordinary happens, we will hold a European Council meeting in order to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement. It will take place on Sunday the 25th of November at 9:30 am," Tusk said, a day after the 585-page withdrawal agreement was approved by the British cabinet.

