Amid resignations, UK PM Theresa May says it is her draft or 'no Brexit'

'We can choose to leave with no Brexit deal at all or we can choose to unite and support the best deal that can be negotiated,' May said.

May on Thursday told MPs they faced the possibility of Britain exiting the EU with no deal or no Brexit at all if they failed to back her draft agreement with Brussels. (Photo: File)

London: Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday told MPs they faced the possibility of Britain exiting the EU with no deal or no Brexit at all if they failed to back her draft agreement with Brussels.

"We can choose to leave with no deal, we can risk no Brexit at all or we can choose to unite and support the best deal that can be negotiated," May told parliament, to cheers from some lawmakers when she mentioned the possibility of no Brexit.