The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 15, 2017 | Last Update : 02:08 AM IST

World, Europe

Will heal French divide, vows Macron after oath

REUTERS
Published : May 15, 2017, 1:50 am IST
Updated : May 15, 2017, 2:04 am IST

rance’s youngest post-war Prez pledges to restore nation’s standing on world stage.

Newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron poses with his wife Brigitte Trogneux at the Elysee presidential Palace in France on Sunday prior to the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: AFP)
 Newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron poses with his wife Brigitte Trogneux at the Elysee presidential Palace in France on Sunday prior to the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: AFP)

Paris: Emmanuel Macron took office as the President of France on Sunday, vowing to restore the country’s status in Europe and the world and heal divisions in society — a nod to the bitter campaign the pro-EU centrist fought to defeat a far-right leader.

The 39-year-old former investment banker, unknown to the wider public three years ago and whose May 7 election marked a meteoric rise to power, was inaugurated as leader of the world’s fifth-largest economy in a solemn Elysee Palace ceremony.

In his first words after taking office, he pledged to restore France’s standing on the world stage, strengthen national self-confidence and heal divisions that the bitterly-fought campaign had opened up.

Mr Macron beat the National Front’s Marine Le Pen in a May 7 run-off vote, but the long campaign exposed deep divisions over France’s role in Europe, immigration, and policies to revive a sluggish economy bedeviled by high unemployment.

“The division and fractures in our society must be overcome. I know that the French expect much from me. Nothing will make me stop defending the higher interests of France and from working to reconcile the French,” Mr Macron declared.

Although his victory over Ms Le Pen was comfortable, almost half of France’s 47 million voters chose candidates with views opposed to Mr Macron’s in the first round of the election.

Many say they feel dispossessed by globalisation as manufacturing jobs move abroad, and as immigration and a fast-changing world blur their sense of a French identity.

A convinced European integrationist, unlike Ms Le Pen and other candidates, Mr Macron went on to say, “The world and Europe need France more than ever, and a strong France, which speaks out loudly for freedom and solidarity.”

Seeking closer ties with EU anchor nation Germany, Mr Macron will meet Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday. He will ram home the message that the EU is resilient despite Britain’s vote to leave and a spate of financial and migration crises that have boosted the far right.   

Monday will also see Mr Macron name his Prime Minister, whose job will be to pilot liberalising reforms aimed at reducing joblessness and reviving economic growth.

Mr Macron becomes the youngest post-war French leader and the first to be born after 1958, when President Charles de Gaulle put in place the country’s Fifth Republic.

In a ceremony full of pomp, he was presented with what is effectively his chain of office — a heavy golden necklace mounted on a red cushion that makes him Grand Master of the National Order of the Legion d’Honneur.

But Macron appeared determined to create an impression of personal modesty. Aides went out of their way to emphasize that the dark suit he wore cost about 450 euros or just under $500, and that the lavender outfit worn by his wife Brigitte had been loaned by fashion house Louis Vuitton.

He displayed youthful vigor during the televised proceedings, at one point racing up the Elysee stairs to meet a protocol requirement — something not all previous French presidents might have managed.

He then chose to be driven by military jeep rather than civilian limousine to the Arc de Triomphe, where he stood in the rain, without coat or umbrella, to light the flame in tribute to France’s war dead at the tomb of the unknown soldier — a powerful reminder of France’s role in the NATO defense alliance.

Further underscoring a commitment to France’s military and peacekeeping role in the Middle East and Africa, he visited wounded service personnel in the military hospital. Aides have flagged a likely visit to French troops in Mali for next Friday.

Macron’s rise, marked by a 21-gun salute at the Esplanade des Invalides, signaled at least a pause in the anti-globalization trend that elevated businessman Donald Trump into the U.S. presidency and led British voters to choose Brexit.

He later shook hands with well-wishers on the Champs Elysees, not far from where a policeman was shot dead by a gunman in April.

More than 230 people have died in France in attacks claimed by Islamic State over the past two years as the country has taken part in military action against the militant group that controls parts of Syria and Iraq. Fifteen hundred police were mobilized to ensure security for Macron’s inauguration while a large section of Paris was closed to traffic all morning.

Tags: emmanuel macron, marine le pen, angela merkel, donald trump

MOST POPULAR

1

With 1 flight in 65 seconds, Mumbai becomes world's busiest single-runway airport

2

UP: 90-yr-old woman sells her 5 goats to construct toilet for 120-yr-old mother-in-law

3

Getting work is not tough. says Aditi Rao Hydari

4

UK’s 100 million CFL bulbs to be replaced with LED bulbs from India

5

Allahabad resident takes to digital transactions on PM advice; lauded by Modi

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham