The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 15, 2017 | Last Update : 04:18 PM IST

World, Europe

UK: Man rapes, enslaves vulnerable woman he met on dating website

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Feb 15, 2017, 3:01 pm IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2017, 3:13 pm IST

The victim said that she was told that if she ever complained to the police, they would not believe her.

Mandy Leacock has also been accused of causing physical harm to the victim at the defendent's house in London. (Representational image)
 Mandy Leacock has also been accused of causing physical harm to the victim at the defendent's house in London. (Representational image)

Bayswater, London: A UK man may face jail for raping a vulnerable woman at his London home. His sister has also been accused of enslaving the victim for over a period of one year.

According to a report in the Mirror,  the incident took place at the accused's home in Bayswater, west London. The case is being investigated and the trial is being heard at Southwark Crown Court.

During the trial, the court heard that the accused identified as Colin Leacock, raped the victim twice at his home while his sister Mandy Leacock had wounded the victim.

In her statement, the victim said that she met Colin on Match.com, a dating website and moved in with him few days later. However, things turned ugly when Colin started disrespecting her, forcing himself on her and making her live with his sister.

During her stay with Mandy, the victim was made to cook, clean the house and was even punished at times by being doused with bleach, the court heard.

Describing her one year of torment, the victim told investigators that she was physically abused by her captors and was told that if she ever complained to the police, they would not believe her.

Colin has been charged with two counts of rape whereas his sister Mandy has been charged with causing serious physical injury to the victim.

Both the accused are expected to appear before the Southwark Crown Court on June 1.

Tags: rape, physical abuse, slavery, sexual assault, imprisonment
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

These dance moves can help people get more sex

2

Sex toys with 'adult meals' at Israel's Burger King on Valentine's day

3

World's first commercial flying car finally available for sale

4

Valentine's Day: Varun takes Natasha out for dinner, Alia-Sid spend time together at home

5

WhatsApp to integrate a Snapchat-like feature?

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham