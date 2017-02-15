UK: Man rapes, enslaves vulnerable woman he met on dating website

The victim said that she was told that if she ever complained to the police, they would not believe her.

Mandy Leacock has also been accused of causing physical harm to the victim at the defendent's house in London. (Representational image)

Bayswater, London: A UK man may face jail for raping a vulnerable woman at his London home. His sister has also been accused of enslaving the victim for over a period of one year.

According to a report in the Mirror, the incident took place at the accused's home in Bayswater, west London. The case is being investigated and the trial is being heard at Southwark Crown Court.

During the trial, the court heard that the accused identified as Colin Leacock, raped the victim twice at his home while his sister Mandy Leacock had wounded the victim.

In her statement, the victim said that she met Colin on Match.com, a dating website and moved in with him few days later. However, things turned ugly when Colin started disrespecting her, forcing himself on her and making her live with his sister.

During her stay with Mandy, the victim was made to cook, clean the house and was even punished at times by being doused with bleach, the court heard.

Describing her one year of torment, the victim told investigators that she was physically abused by her captors and was told that if she ever complained to the police, they would not believe her.

Colin has been charged with two counts of rape whereas his sister Mandy has been charged with causing serious physical injury to the victim.

Both the accused are expected to appear before the Southwark Crown Court on June 1.