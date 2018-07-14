The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jul 14, 2018

World, Europe

Watch: US Prez Donald Trump walks in front of the Queen at Windsor Castle

REUTERS
Published : Jul 14, 2018, 5:29 pm IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2018, 5:28 pm IST

The queen greeted the US President, First lady with a smile, although she had earlier glanced at her watch as she waited for their arrival.

Trump’s first visit to Britain as president was not the full state visit he was originally promised, but he was heralded by military bands on his arrival at Windsor. (Photo: AP)
Windsor, England: Donald Trump met Britain’s Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle on Friday but the 92-year-old monarch was forced at one point to walk around the US president after he halted abruptly during a ceremonial inspection of the guard.

Trump’s first visit to Britain as president was not the full state visit he was originally promised, but he was heralded by military bands on his arrival at Windsor before he and First Lady Melania went into the castle for tea with the queen.

The US president had earlier praised Queen Elizabeth as a “tremendous woman”.

The queen greeted the pair with a smile, although she had earlier glanced at her watch as she waited for their arrival.

While inspecting the guard at Windsor, Elizabeth appeared to give direction to Trump but then the president abruptly halted and Elizabeth was forced to walk around him.

Queen Elizabeth’s tea for the Trumps was due to last 25 minutes according to the White House’s schedule, the last part of their official visit.

He arrived at Windsor after a morning spent visiting Britain’s royal military academy at Sandhurst and held talks with Prime Minister Theresa May at her country residence, Chequers.

Tens of thousands of protesters marched through London on Friday to demonstrate against the US president’s visit.

Trump is due to fly to Scotland later on Friday for a private visit where he will spend two days at a golf course he owns, before heading to Helsinki for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Click here to watch the video.

Tags: queen elizabeth ii, us president donald trump, windsor castle

