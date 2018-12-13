Theresa May says will step down before 2022 UK general election: report

British Prime Minister Theresa May warned she expects no 'immediate breakthrough' on her Brexit deal at Thursday's EU summit.

'I don't expect an immediate breakthrough but what I do hope is that we can start to work as quickly as possible on the assurances that are necessary,' British Prime Minister Theresa May said.

Brussels: British Prime Minister Theresa May warned she expects no "immediate breakthrough" on her Brexit deal at Thursday's EU summit and confirmed she would step down before the 2022 general election.

"I don't expect an immediate breakthrough but what I do hope is that we can start to work as quickly as possible on the assurances that are necessary," she said on arrival for talks with the 27 other EU leaders to try to find a way to make the controversial deal palatable to the British parliament.