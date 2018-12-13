The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 13, 2018 | Last Update : 07:29 PM IST

World, Europe

Theresa May says will step down before 2022 UK general election: report

AFP
Published : Dec 13, 2018, 6:49 pm IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2018, 6:49 pm IST

British Prime Minister Theresa May warned she expects no 'immediate breakthrough' on her Brexit deal at Thursday's EU summit.

'I don't expect an immediate breakthrough but what I do hope is that we can start to work as quickly as possible on the assurances that are necessary,' British Prime Minister Theresa May said. (Photo: File | AP)
 'I don't expect an immediate breakthrough but what I do hope is that we can start to work as quickly as possible on the assurances that are necessary,' British Prime Minister Theresa May said. (Photo: File | AP)

Brussels: British Prime Minister Theresa May warned she expects no "immediate breakthrough" on her Brexit deal at Thursday's EU summit and confirmed she would step down before the 2022 general election.

"I don't expect an immediate breakthrough but what I do hope is that we can start to work as quickly as possible on the assurances that are necessary," she said on arrival for talks with the 27 other EU leaders to try to find a way to make the controversial deal palatable to the British parliament.

Tags: british prime minister, theresa may, brexit deal, eu summit
Location: Belgium, Bryssel, Bruxelles [Brussel]

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman wants sperm donor to have kids, doesn't think husband attractive enough

2

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review: The most affordable Android TV Stick out there

3

Koffee With Karan 6: Priyanka and Kareena to 'have fun' at the season finale

4

MediaTek announces Helio P90, an AI Powerhouse

5

Beware: Your digital identity on sale. Price - less than $50

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham