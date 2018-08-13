VS Naipaul dies at 85, world mourns literature giant

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise and said it was a major loss for the world of literature.

London: V.S. Naipaul, the Trinidad-born Indian-origin auth-or known for his critical commentary on colonialism, religion and politics, has died in London at the age of 85, the Nobel Prize-winning novelist’s family said on Sunday.

“He was a giant in all that he achieved and he died surrounded by those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavour,” his wife Lady Nadira Naip-aul said in a statement.

Naipaul, who lived most of his life in England, died in his home on Saturday.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise and said it was a major loss for the world of literature.

The PM wrote on Twitter, “Sir V.S. Naipa-ul will be remembered for his extensive works, which covered diverse subjects ranging from history, culture, colonialism, politics and more.”

Born on August 17, 1932, in Trinidad into an Indian Hindu family, he is the recipient of numerous honours. Naipaul was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2001.