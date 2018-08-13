The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 13, 2018 | Last Update : 05:14 AM IST

World, Europe

VS Naipaul dies at 85, world mourns literature giant

PTI
Published : Aug 13, 2018, 4:14 am IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2018, 4:14 am IST

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise and said it was a major loss for the world of literature.

Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul (1932-2018)
 Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul (1932-2018)

London: V.S. Naipaul, the Trinidad-born Indian-origin auth-or known for his critical commentary on colonialism, religion and politics, has died in London at the age of 85, the Nobel Prize-winning novelist’s  family said on Sunday.

“He was a giant in all that he achieved and he died surrounded by those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavour,” his wife Lady Nadira Naip-aul said in a statement.

Naipaul, who lived most of his life in England, died in his home on Saturday.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise and said it was a major loss for the world of literature.

The PM wrote on Twitter, “Sir V.S. Naipa-ul will be remembered for his extensive works, which covered diverse subjects ranging from history, culture, colonialism, politics and more.”

Born on August 17, 1932, in Trinidad into an Indian Hindu family, he is the recipient of numerous honours. Naipaul was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2001.

Tags: vs naipaul, narendra modi, ram nath kovind

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan’s ‘chaiwala’ MNA-elect turns out to be a millionaire

2

KJo calls Takht K3G of Mughal era, opens on SLB comparison, Ranveer is Dara Shikoh

3

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

4

England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Visitors bowled out for 107 at stumps

5

Slenderman 2018: Social media crowns viral character of controversial suicide game

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham