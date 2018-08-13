The Asian Age | News

Hundreds injured as Spanish festival platform collapses into sea

Published : Aug 13, 2018
There were no reports of any fatalities from the incident which broadcaster Radio Galega said left 266 people injured.

Vigo's mayor Abel Caballero said the platform that collapsed just before midnight was 30 metres long and 10 metres wide. (Photo: Twitter | Miguel_Fidalgo)
Madrid: Hundreds of people were hurt, five seriously, when a wooden platform collapsed at a seaside music festival in northwestern Spain on Sunday night, state television RTVE reported.

There were no reports of any fatalities from the incident which broadcaster Radio Galega said left 266 people injured at the O Marisquino festival in Vigo, a town in the Galicia region.

Vigo's mayor Abel Caballero said the platform that collapsed just before midnight was 30 metres long and 10 metres wide.

"There were loads, I mean loads of people" on the boardwalk, one witness told RTVE.

