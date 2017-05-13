The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 13, 2017 | Last Update : 06:19 PM IST

World, Europe

It was painful: Girl, 14, forced to have sex with 15 men every day; Romanian couple held

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 13, 2017, 6:10 pm IST
Updated : May 13, 2017, 6:10 pm IST

The gang was busted following an eight-month long joint operation by the UK Metropolitan Police and officers in Romania.

The girl, who was lured by the couple into London, was forced into prostitution and was made to involve in sexual activity with 15 men in a day. (Representational Image/PTI)
 The girl, who was lured by the couple into London, was forced into prostitution and was made to involve in sexual activity with 15 men in a day. (Representational Image/PTI)

London: A Romanian couple have been jailed for forcing a 14-year-old girl into having sex with fifteen men in a day.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Romelia Florentina Radu and Petre Niculescu have each been sentenced to 14 years in jail over a series of abuses involving the child and eight other women.

The girl, who was lured by the couple into London, was forced into prostitution and was made to involve in sexual activity with 15 men in a day. The couple used to verbally and physically abuse the girl and threatened to harm her family and burn her room up if she refused.

"They would slap me, push me and grab my hair. Many times I was left with bruises and marks on my body," the girl said in a statement.

The couple had also lured eight other women with the promise of providing work in shops and restaurants.

According to the report, the girl, who belonged to a poor family, was forced to wear revealing clothes and put on makeup so as to attract customers. 

"Many times it was painful and I was disgusted," the girl said.

A police investigation was initiated after a 41-year-old woman managed to escape and inform the cops. The woman was forced to have sex with 10 men per night.

The gang was busted following an eight-month long joint operation by the UK Metropolitan Police and officers in Romania.

Another man, George Maracineanu, was also arrested and jailed for two years and eight months for handing over a woman to the couple.

The victims usually belonged to poor families and were promised better jobs and a better life. They were under the threat of getting their families as well as themselves harmed if they objected.

Police also discovered that the 14-year-old was one particular victim who was harassed violently and many of her indecent pictures were circulated to attract potential clients.

Tags: prostitution, forced sex, romanian couple, arrested
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

White House throws open movie theatre for public

2

'I'm such a big Tubelight': Salman on his 'tigress' Katrina's new project

3

Al-Qaeda in Yemen to reward AK-47 for first prize winner of its quiz

4

Sarkar 3 movie review: Political mishap of a film

5

South Korean prez Moon Jae-In scraps history textbooks introduced by Park admin

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham