The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 13, 2018 | Last Update : 04:10 PM IST

World, Europe

UK should press for UN-led investigation in Syria: Jeremy Corbyn

REUTERS
Published : Apr 13, 2018, 3:05 pm IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2018, 3:18 pm IST

Corbyn has said parliament should be consulted before any military action.

Britain should press for an independent U.N.-led investigation into the suspected chemical attack in Syria rather than wait for instructions from the U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 Britain should press for an independent U.N.-led investigation into the suspected chemical attack in Syria rather than wait for instructions from the U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

London: Britain should press for an independent UN-led investigation into the suspected chemical attack in Syria rather than wait for instructions from the U.S. President Donald Trump on how to proceed, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said.

Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday won backing from her senior ministers to take unspecified action with the United States and France to deter further use of chemical weapons by Syria. Corbyn has said parliament should be consulted before any military action.

“The government appears to be waiting for instructions from President Donald Trump on how to proceed,” the Labour Party leader said in a statement.

“Britain should press for an independent UN-led investigation of last weekend’s horrific chemical weapons attack so that those responsible can be held to account.”

 

Tags: jeremy corbyn, investigation, donald trump, chemical attack, theresa may
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are steps to know if a gemstone is actually real

2

Samsung bids goodbye to Internet connectivity for Galaxy J2 Pro

3

9 things you did not know about Friday the 13th

4

Women, find out the scents which help seduce men

5

Men need to understand the importance of empowering women: Priyanka Chopra

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham